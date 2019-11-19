Quectel's C-V2X Module Powers Smart Truck Project at Shanghai's International Port

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions [https://www.quectel.com/] (Stock Code: 603236.SS), the leading global supplier of IoT modules, has partnered with SAIC Motor, Shanghai International Port and China Mobile to install its C-V2X modules on trucks to conduct smart truck trials for the shipping industry.



Developed by SAIC Motor, the heavy smart trucks are powered by advanced technologies, including 5G, V2X and AI, to achieve 5G L4-level intelligent driving at the port. Each truck has been equipped with "senses" to detect the external environment and cope with unexpected situations such as crosswinds, obstacles in the road or pedestrian traffic. After arriving at the destination, the vehicles can also dock in target locations.



Quectel C-V2X modules AG15 [https://www.quectel.com/product/ag15.htm] were integrated in the trucks to help identify and communicate with roadside units such as gates and traffic lights, greatly improving driving safety and efficiency.



According to McKinsey and Company, [https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/travel-transport-and-logistics/our-insights/the-future-of-automated-ports] the automation of ports has proved safer, more cost-effective and efficient than conventional ones. However, the adoption of automation remains slow compared to other sectors. One reason is the high upfront costs associated with automation and difficulties in ensuring effective operations.



The introduction of 5G provides port owners with an unprecedented opportunity to embrace automation to reduce costs by 25-55% and raise productivity by up to 10-35%, according to the same report.



Modules, such as the Quectel C-V2X portfolio, offer even more significant cost-effectiveness and flexibility than conventional forms of investment in automation as they can be custom-installed to meet automakers' or port authorities' requirements.



Additionally, Quectel's AG520R module integrating LTE+C-V2X technologies has supported over 30 automotive customers in product design. The 5G+C-V2X module AG550Q is currently under development and compatible with AG520R in both HW/SW, ensuring a smoother migration from LTE to 5G, which means that the future of automation is now just a module away.



The full release is available here: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/580.htm [https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/580.htm]



About Quectel



Quectel Wireless Solutions is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, C-V2X, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring.



