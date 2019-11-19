Global Highly Cited Researchers 2019 list reveals top talent in the sciences and social sciences

Researchers in the United States continue to dominate the list; Mainland China now home to 2(nd) largest concentration of Highly Cited Researchers, superseding the United Kingdom



LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web of Science Group, a Clarivate Analytics company released its annual list of Highly Cited Researchers [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2646289-1&h=934924222&u=https%3A%2F%2Frecognition.webofsciencegroup.com%2Fhighly-cited&a=Highly+Cited+Researchers] today. The highly anticipated list identifies scientists and social scientists who produced multiple papers ranking in the top 1% by citations for their field and year of publication, demonstrating significant research influence among their peers.



The methodology that determines the "who's who" of influential researchers draws on the data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts from the Institute for Scientific Information [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2646289-1&h=2124006900&u=https%3A%2F%2Fclarivate.com%2Fwebofsciencegroup%2Fsolutions%2Fisi-institute-for-scientific-information%2F&a=Institute+for+Scientific+Information] at the Web of Science Group.



The key findings for 2019 show:





-- 6,216 Highly Cited Researchers in various fields from nearly 60 nations.

-- The United States is home to the highest number of Highly Cited

Researchers, with 2,737 authors, representing 44% of the researchers on

the list. Harvard University, home to 203 researchers is the institution

has the highest concentration of Highly Cited Researchers in the world.

California is also a hotbed of talent, with Stanford University (103),

and the University of California campuses at Berkeley, San Diego and Los

Angeles are all home to 50+ researchers each.

-- Mainland China has seen a huge surge, with 636 researchers named Highly

Cited Researchers compared to 482 in 2018. In the main 21 Essential

Science Indicator (ESI) categories, there has been a three-fold increase

in the number of researchers named since 2014.

-- As China increased its share of Highly Cited Researchers, other nations

declined. The number of Highly Cited Researchers based at institutions

in the United Kingdom has dropped to 516 this year, compared to 546 in

2018. Numbers of Highly Cited Researchers based in Germany and the

Netherlands have also fallen.

-- This year's list includes 23 Nobel laureates, including three announced

this year: Gregg L. Semenza of Johns Hopkins University (Physiology or

Medicine), John B. Goodenough of the University of Texas at Austin

(Chemistry), and Esther Duflo of the Massachusetts Institute of

Technology (Economics).

-- This year's list of Highly Cited Researchers also includes 57 Citation

Laureates

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2646289-1&h=2250260215&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fclarivate.com%2Fwebofsciencegroup%2Fsolutions%2Fcitation-laureates%2

F&a=Citation+Laureates]; individuals recognized by the Web of Science

Group through citation analysis, who are 'of Nobel class' and potential

Nobel Prize recipients.

-- A total of 3,517 researchers are celebrated for their performance in the

21 ESI fields, and 2,491 for cross-field performance, for a total of

6,008 unique researchers, as some Highly Cited Researchers appear in

more than one field. This is the second year that researchers with

cross-field impact - those with exceptional broad performance based on

high impact papers across several fields - have been identified.

-- Of the researchers named as Highly Cited in the 21 ESI fields, 185, or

5%, appear in two ESI categories while an exceptional 11 researchers

showed exceptional broad performance by being named as Highly Cited in

three categories. They are based all over the globe - in North America,

Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

-- Australian research institutes continue to impress. The number of

researchers recognized as Highly Cited has more than tripled in six

years, from 80 in 2014 to 271 in 2019, among those selected in one or

more of the 21 fields. Australian research institutions appear to have

recruited a significant number of Highly Cited Researchers since 2014

while also increasing their number of homegrown Highly Cited

Researchers.

David Pendlebury, Senior Citation Analyst at the Institute for Scientific Information said: "Recognition and support of these exceptional researchers represents an important activity for a nation or an institution's plans for efficient and accelerated advancement. The Highly Cited Researchers list contributes to the identification of that small fraction of the researcher population that significantly extends the frontiers of knowledge. These researchers create gains for society, innovation and knowledge that make the world healthier, richer, more sustainable and more secure."



The nations and regions with the most highly cited researchers were:





Nations (Primary) Total # of HCRs Percent HCR



---



United States 2737 44%





Mainland China 636 10.2%





United Kingdom 516 8.3%











Germany 327 5.3%











Australia 271 4.4%











Canada 183 2.9%











Netherlands 164 2.6%











France 156 2.5%











Switzerland 155 2.5%











Spain 116 1.9%





Table 1: The Highly Cited Researchers represent nearly 60 nations, but 85% are affiliated to institutions from just ten nations and 72% from the first five, a remarkable concentration of top talent.











Institutions Nation or region Number of HCRs



---









Harvard University

United States 203











Stanford University

United States 103











Chinese Academy of Sciences

China Mainland 101











Max Planck Society

Germany 73











Broad Institute

United States 60











University California Berkeley

United States 58











Washington University St Louis

United States 55











Duke University

United States 54











Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

United States 54











Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

United States 54











University California San Diego

United States 54











University California Los Angeles

United States 52











Yale University

United States 51











Cambridge University

United Kingdom 50











Columbia University

United States 47











Johns Hopkins University

United States 45











University of Oxford

United Kingdom 44











Cornell University

United States 42











Tsinghua University

China Mainland 42











University College London

United Kingdom 40





Table 2: 'Home to Highly Cited Researchers' - affiliations to institutions and organizations as reported by the researcher.



The data are taken from 21 broad research fields within Essential Science Indicators, a component of InCites [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2646289-1&h=3871055877&u=https%3A%2F%2Fclarivate.com%2Fwebofsciencegroup%2Fsolutions%2Fincites%2F&a=InCites]. The fields are defined by sets of journals and exceptionally, in the case of multidisciplinary journals such as Nature and Science, by a paper-by-paper assignment to a field based on an analysis of the cited references in the papers. This percentile-based selection method removes the citation advantage of older papers relative to recently published ones, since papers are weighed against others in the same annual cohort.



The full 2019 Highly Cited Researchers list and executive summary can be found here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2646289-1&h=688159668&u=https%3A%2F%2Frecognition.webofsciencegroup.com%2Fhighly-cited&a=here], and the methodology can be found here. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2646289-1&h=3630143879&u=http%3A%2F%2Frecognition.webofsciencegroup.com%2Fawards%2Fhighly-cited%2F2019%2F&a=here.]



