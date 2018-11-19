BOE Vehicle-mounted Display Solutions Showcased at Electronica 2018

MUNICH, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronica 2018 opened in Munich, Germany on November 13, showcasing the world's leading innovative technologies and products in the electronic industry. BOE brought to the exhibition its latest IoT solutions including vehicle-mounted, medical, industrial control, art, retail, and wearable devices.



With the rapid development of the Internet of vehicles (IoV), displays have become an important interface for human-vehicle interaction. At Electronica 2018, BOE exhibited its 12.3" vehicle-mounted display, which adopts AMOLED technology, making the display panel as thin as paper and achieving a variety of surface modeling. This flexible AMOLED vehicle-mounted display solution integrates the functions of intelligent navigation, rear viewing, on-board central control, and entertainment information. It not only creates a more intelligent interaction mode for voice navigation, AI-assisted driving, and other vehicle networking applications, but also brings more possibilities for the diversification of vehicle interior design. Further still, BOE has integrated innovative technologies such as Mini LED and In-Cell into vehicle display. Mini LED displays adopting the local dimming technology make the dashboard's color contrast higher, information more eye-catching, and provides a better interactive experience for users. BOE's innovative technologies and products caught the attention of a host of customers who came to the exhibition stand to negotiate.



The company also brought BOE iGallery, electronic label, strip screen, medical display, and other IoT applications and solutions to the Exhibition.



It is known that BOE high-end vehicle-mounted displays have been used by American, German, British, Japanese, South Korean, and other domestic and foreign automotive enterprises. In the IoT era, BOE is accelerating the R&D of vehicle-mounted displays, intelligent IoV, and sensor-related technologies so that intelligent cabs can be part of ordinary people's life as early as possible.



