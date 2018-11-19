Habanos S.A. Presents the Limited Edition of Bolivar Soberano in Hong Kong

HAVANA, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





- Bolivar Soberano, Limited Edition for 2018 will be presented by The Pacific Cigar

Co. on 19th and 20th November in Hong Kong

- The first launch of the "Duke" vitola de galera - totally unprecedented in the brand's

portfolio





Habanos, S.A., through its official distributor for Asia Pacific, The Pacific Cigar Co., will present the world premiere of Bolivar Soberano, ten cigars that have been created "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga - Totally Handmade with Long Filler". Its blend, from leaves harvested in the Vuelta Abajo* region, is especially appreciated by the more experienced smokers.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8450351-habanos-presents-bolivar-soberano-hong-kong



The presentation of Bolivar Soberano will take place on 19th and 20th November in Hong Kong, in an event where attendees will have the privilege of tasting this new Habano cigar, as well as enjoying a few surprises.



Bolivar Soberano (54 ring gauge x 140 mm long) will be presented in a special case of 10 cigars. Soberano is the first launch of the "Duke" vitola de galera, which is totally unprecedented in the brand's portfolio. This is a strong Habano, allowing the cigar lover to enjoy a balanced and aromatic blend from the brand in a totally novel format.



Habanos Limited Editions are greatly appreciated and cigar enthusiasts await their arrival with great anticipation every year. They are characterized by the fact that their vitolas are not found in the brand's regular portfolio and they are distinguished by the careful selection of all of the leaves - capa, tripa and capote (wrapper, filler and binder) - which have been aged for a period of not less than 2 years.



All the Habanos that make up the Limited Editions are made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga - Totally Handmade with Long Filler" from selected leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* area, in the region of Pinar del Rio*, Cuba*, in very small quantities and by expert Cuban cigar rollers, who work painstakingly to meet the expectations of the most demanding Habano lovers.



The Bolivar brand was created in 1902 and is named after Simon Bolivar, one of the great figures of the 19th century who passed into history as the liberator of much of South America from Spanish rule. For this reason, and in line with the character of the historical figure that gives it its name, this Habano is characterized by its strong flavour. Without a doubt, Bolivar is one of the strongest brands that make up the Habano universe.



The Pacific Cigar Company Limited (PCC) is the exclusive distributor for the Habano, S.A. for Asia Pacific Region since June 1992.



The Pacific Cigar Company has 57 retail stores across Asia Pacific and China, with 32 shops in the region, 2 shops in China, 2 shops in Canada and an additional 21 shops by its partners in Asia.



*Protected Appellations of Origin



Graphic resources: https://eshare.yr.com/fl/2mfhZN8nLO



For more information about Habanos, S.A.:



http://www.habanos.com



https://www.instagram.com/habanos_oficial



https://twitter.com/Habanos_Oficial



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstGLy96wdZG7eCM4855_DA



For further information: Carla Llado, Tel: +34-932011028, press.habanos@yr.com



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786165/Bolivar_Soberano.jpg )







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786165/Bolivar_Soberano.jpg













Video:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8450351-habanos-presents-bolivar-soberano-hong-kong









