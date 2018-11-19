Sitecore Named a Leader in Web Content Management Systems by Independent Research Firm

Sitecore received the highest scores possible in the web experience management, cloud, structure, site search, and service partner program criteria



SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore® [http://www.sitecore.com/], the global leader in digital experience management, today announced it was recognized as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave(TM): Web Content Management Systems, Q4 2018" report.(i) The report evaluated the 15 most significant vendors against 26 criteria. Sitecore earned the highest scores possible for eight criteria, including web experience management, cloud, structure, site search, commerce application, service partner program, developer program, and product customer count.



In its report, Forrester states, "Sitecore has made dramatic shifts in the past 18 months, including new executive leadership, a full embrace of Azure deployment, a return to midmarket focus, partnership with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and an acquisition of a digital asset management (DAM) provider." In addition, Forrester notes that, "Sitecore Experience Manager has recently brought CRM integration improvements, new AI capabilities, and Sitecore Experience Accelerator (SXA) upgrades. Sitecore's current capabilities for developers are largely on par with expectations, but marketing features to integrate more content repositories via their Data Exchange Framework, and historically strong marketing features for personalization stand out."



"Digital marketing leaders are increasingly looking to web CMS platforms as the lynchpin that connects their most strategic customer experience and digital transformation initiatives," said Ryan Donovan, chief technology officer at Sitecore. "Our customers rely on Sitecore Experience Platform to help them deliver a consistent, personalized, and valuable experience across every customer touchpoint. We believe this report reflects the trust that Sitecore customers and partners place in our breadth of capabilities and go-to-market strategy, which also is showed by the market-beating double-digit growth we experienced in the last year."



Sitecore's world-class web content management systems, Sitecore Experience Manager (XM) and Sitecore Experience Platform(TM) (XP), are part of the Sitecore Experience Cloud(TM), the end-to-end content, commerce, and personalization platform to help brands transform their digital experiences. Sitecore recently launched version 9.1 of Sitecore XP, which includes a range of new innovations that empower marketers with tools that enhance and scale their expertise. From Sitecore JavaScript Services [https://www.sitecore.com/products/sitecore-experience-platform/wcm/headless-cms/developers] (JSS) and enhancements to Sitecore Experience Analytics [https://www.sitecore.com/products/sitecore-experience-platform/customer-intelligence/customer-analytics] to the next-level machine learning capabilities in Sitecore Cortex(TM) [https://www.sitecore.com/resources/index/video-assets/sitecore-cortex], Sitecore 9.1 extends the power of the industry's most versatile digital marketing platform to enable marketers to get to market faster and reduce the complexity of delivering personalized customer experiences.



The Forrester Wave(TM): Web Content Management Systems, Q4 2018 report evaluated 15 vendors on 26 criteria grouped by current offering, strategy, and market presence. The full report is available at: https://siteco.re/2zbjlXo [https://siteco.re/2zbjlXo].



(i) Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave(TM): Web Content Management Systems, Q4 2018"; Mark Grannan with Allen Bonde and Madeline King, 15 November 2018.



About Sitecore Sitecore is a global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud(TM) empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel--before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands--including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal--have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.



