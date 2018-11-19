Great reception for Sweegen's Bestevia e+ stevia sweetener

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweegen, an innovative plant-based stevia company, is continuously supporting the industry's demand for sugar reduction by widening its non-GMO stevia portfolio with its newest product, Bestevia(®) e(+). This new product contains Reb E 95%, Reb M (below 50ppm) and other stevia compounds, targeted to support beverage companies to navigate the existing patent landscape around Reb M and Reb D in beverage applications. The product performs well in all applications.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469549/Sweegen_Final_OT_Logo.pdf [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469549/Sweegen_Final_OT_Logo.pdf]



Sweegen's stevia sweeteners are produced economically through a bioconversion process that uses enzymes to convert crude stevia extract to a targeted single compound molecule with highest purity and premium taste. This process combines nature with modern biotechnology for consistent quality at commercial volumes.



"We are thrilled to offer our customers an innovative solution at a price equivalent to sugar," says Katharina Pueller, director of natural sweetener business. "The feedback we collected at the tradeshows was overwhelmingly positive. This reconfirms the positive initial results we are receiving from the professional sensory panel."



Sweegen has commercialized non-GMO Reb M and Reb D in 2016 and 2017 respectively, while its newest non-GMO product Bestevia(®) e(+ )was commercialized in 2018. While the company solely focuses on sugar reduction, it keeps broadening its stevia portfolio to offer solutions to different customer challenges.



"When showing Bestevia(®) e(+) to the industry, we aim for 100% sugar reduction in the most challenging bases and tonalities without any taste modulators," says Shari Joslin, SVP of Application Technology. "This economic and great tasting solution is getting very positive feedback."



ABOUT SWEEGEN Sweegen is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric stevia sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. Sweegen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the Company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality stevia sweeteners. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com [mailto:info@sweegen.com] and visit Sweegen's website, www.sweegen.com [http://www.sweegen.com/].



Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Sweegen. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of Sweegen. Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of Sweegen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. Sweegen assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469549/Sweegen_Final_OT_Logo.pdf [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469549/Sweegen_Final_OT_Logo.pdf]



CONTACT: Katharina Pueller, katharina.pueller@sweegen.com, 949-709-0583



Web site: http://www.sweegen.com/



