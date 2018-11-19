European Personnel Selection Office And Prometric Renew Partnership With Multi-Year Agreement

BALTIMORE, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric(®), the global leader in service excellence for the testing and assessment industry, announced a multi-year agreement as the exclusive delivery provider of computer-based (CBT) and Internet-based (IBT) testing for the European Personnel Selection Office (EPSO).



EPSO is responsible for selecting a diverse mix of high-performing professionals in the employment market to work for 10 European institutions and several agencies of the European Union (EU). On average, EPSO tests 50,000 candidates per year via various selection procedures for positions in the EU institutions.



"To meet the level of selection efforts needed to attract talent in an increasingly competitive environment, we are pleased to be partnering with Prometric who will continue helping us advance our mission to serve the EU institutions with best-in-class selection processes," stated Gilles Guillard, Acting Director, EPSO. "Together, we will focus on initiatives that will help EPSO and the EU institutions recruit the right person, for the right job, at the right time."



"Our testing experts have been successfully supporting EPSO's programme and strategic goals for more than 13 years," stated Garrett Sherry, vice president and EMEA general manager, Prometric. "We are committed to continuing our longstanding tradition of service excellence while delivering flexible, reliable and innovative approaches, such as remote proctoring, to help EPSO expand the reach of its program, improve the candidate experience and address operational efficiencies."



About EPSO EPSO is responsible for selecting staff to work for the Institutions and Agencies of the European Union, including the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, the European Commission, the Court of Justice, the Court of Auditors, the European External Action Service, the Economic and Social Committee, the Committee of the Regions, the European Data Protection Supervisor and the European Ombudsman. Each Institution is then able to recruit staff from a pool of candidates selected by EPSO.



About Prometric Prometric enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. It offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world's most secure testing network in more than 180 countries or through the conveniences of online testing services. www.prometric.com [https://www.prometric.com/]



