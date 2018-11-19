"Art Olympia 2019," Third International Open Art Competition, Set for 2019 in Japan

SAITAMA, Japan, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The third International Open Art Competition, "Art Olympia 2019," will be held in Japan next year, with announcement of winners and their exhibition scheduled for June. Art Olympia, held once every two years, aims to discover talented artists and support them. Approximately 160 artworks will be selected for a final review in Tokyo by a panel of jurors invited from around the world. The 1st-place winner will receive US$120,000. In addition, 160 artists will receive prize money and 1,000 artists will be honored and featured. The competition will give away a total of approximately US$500,000 in cash awards and prizes for supporting artist activities.



(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102884/201811019871/_prw_PI1lg_B1DIAdpm.JPG [https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102884/201811019871/_prw_PI1lg_B1DIAdpm.JPG])



This third Art Olympia will accept two-dimensional artworks. Acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mineral pigments, print, charcoal, digital/multimedia art, mixed media, photography, etc. will be also accepted. The maximum size is 117cm x 117cm (46 x 46 inches).



A primary review will be done using artwork images and the final review will use actual artworks. Moreover, the final review will use a point-rating system, allowing the public to check the reviewing process. With an eye to supporting young artists, Art Olympia has created a Student Category, allowing students to apply for both All-Entrants and Student Categories.



Internationally based jurors:



Brett Littman: Director, Noguchi Museum/New York Chu Teh-I: Artist, Founder of Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts/Taipei Florence Derieux: Director of Exhibitions at Hauser & Wirth/New York Emmanuelle Lequeux: Journalist for Le Monde/Paris Zheng Lin: Founder and Director of Tang Contemporary Art/Beijing



Tokyo-based jurors:



Hiroshi Senju: Artist Toyomi Hoshina: Vice President, Tokyo University of the Arts Akiya Takahashi: Director, Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum Yuko Hasegawa: Curator at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo Akiko Endo: Artist



Awards:



All-Entrants Category: 1st prize US$120,000 (one winner) Student Category: 1st prize US$20,000 (one winner) 1,000 artists will be honored and featured.



Schedule:



1. Entry period: From October 1, 2018, to March 15, 2019 2. Announcement of winners: June 6, 2019 3. Exhibition: Toshima Ward Office Building, June 8-16, 2019 Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, June 23-29, 2019



The International Open Art Competition, "Art Olympia 2019" English, Chinese, Taiwanese, Japanese versions: http://artolympia.info/ [http://artolympia.info/]



Entry site: http://www.juriedartservices.com/index.php?content=event_info&event_id=1452 [http://www.juriedartservices.com/index.php?content=event_info&event_id=1452]



CONTACT: Kunimasa Mito, Art Olympia Executive Committee Office, Art Olympia, Tel: +81-48-650-5544, Email: info@artolympia.jp



Web site: http://artolympia.jp/enart//



