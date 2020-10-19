JBS will use blockchain technology to enhance conservation of the Amazon

The blockchain platform will guarantee the security and confidentiality of the cattle producers' data;



The investment fund created by the company will promote the socioeconomic development and conservation of the Biome



SÃO PAULO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of increasingly sustainable production, JBS is announcing the Together For the Amazon program, a set of initiatives that seeks to enhance conservation and development of the Amazon Biome, engaging the industry and proposing actions that go beyond its value chain. The program encompasses climate change, which was allocated priority within the JBS global sustainability targets presented in 2019.



The fundamental pillars of the Together for the Amazon program are: (i) development of the value chain; (ii) forest conservation and restoration; (iii) support for the communities; and (iv) scientific and technological development.



The first pillar consists of the JBS Green Platform, a ground-breaking initiative that will cross-check information of the Company's direct suppliers with livestock transportation data from preceding links in the supply chain. By using blockchain technology, the company will guarantee the confidentiality and security of the personal, commercial and sanitary information of the producers, as well as transparency in the analyses of the suppliers.



The Company will also launch engagement campaigns so that, by the end of 2025, its suppliers' suppliers are also on the JBS Green Platform. In addition, JBS will provide legal, environmental and animal husbandry advisory to assist producers with improvements in stewardship and the environmental regularization of their properties, while also expanding its educational actions in sustainability to its supply chain.



For over a decade, JBS has been monitoring 100% of its cattle supplying farms using strict sustainability criteria, including zero tolerance of deforestation, encroachment on protected areas like indigenous lands or environmental conservation units, hard labor, or the use of areas embargoed by Ibama. This daily analysis covers more than 50,000 properties in the Amazon region, an area greater than the size of Germany.



"We are publicly reiterating our commitment to the sustainability of the Amazon. We hope to scale up, not only in combatting deforestation, but also in fostering the bio-economy, sustainable agriculture and social development", says Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS.



JBS Fund for the Amazon

The other three pillars will be achieved through the JBS Fund For The Amazon, created to finance initiatives for expanding forest conservation, promoting sustainable development of the local communities, as well as scientific and technological development, with a contribution of R$ 250 million over the first five years. With the participation of other stakeholders, the target is to reach R$ 1 billion by 2030.



The Fund will be headed up by Joanita Maestri Karoleski, former CEO of Seara, with the support of a Board of Directors, a Fiscal Council, a Consultative Council and a Technical Committee. The latter two will assist in choosing the projects that will receive contributions, audited by KPMG. The entire process will be reported, and the results published on the program site.



CONSULTATIVE COUNCIL





-- Alessandro CarlucciChairman of the Board of Business for Social

Responsibility (BSR)

-- André GuimarãesExecutive Director of the Amazon Environmental Research

Institute (IPAM)

-- Caio MagriChief Executive Officer of Ethos Institute

-- Carlos NobreScientists and researcher at the Institute of Advanced

Studies of the University of São Paulo (IEA USP)

-- Fábio FeldmannLawyer and environmentalist

-- Marcello BritoPresident of the Brazilian Agribusiness Association (Abag)

-- Marina GrossiChair of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable

Development (BCSD-Brazil)

-- Noël PriouxCEO of Carrefour Brasil

-- Raul PadillaPresident, Global Operations at Bunge

-- Ronaldo IabrudiJoint Deputy Chairman of the Board of GPA

-- Teresa VendraminiPresident of the Brazilian Rural Society (SRB)

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE





-- Antonio Fernando Pinheiro PedroEnvironmental Lawyer

-- Arnaldo Carneiro FilhoSenior Researcher at SINAPSIS Consulting Company

-- Cira MouraExecutive secretary of the Legal Amazon Consortium

-- Daniel NepstadPresident and Executive Director of the Earth Innovation

Institute

-- Durval Dourado NetoMember of the consultative council at the Forum of

the Future Institute. Full Professor and Director of ESALQ/USP

-- Jorge Alex AthiasLawyer and pro-bono professor of Environmental Law at

the Federal University of Pará (UFPA)

-- Jorge Madeira NogueiraFull Professor of the Department of Economics at

the University of Brasília (UnB)

-- Lucas Vitor de Carvalho SousaAssistant Professor of the Department of

Economics and Analysis at the Federal University of Amazonas (UFAM)

-- Marcio SztutmanDirector for Latin America of the Partnerships for

Forests initiative of Palladium: Make it Possible

-- Maria Daniele de Jesus TeixeiraEconomist at the Federal University of

Mato Grosso (UFMT) and professor on the Specialization Course in

Sustainability

-- Virgilio VianaGeneral Superintendent of the Sustainable Amazon

Foundation(FAS)





CONTACT: JBS - Corporate Communication Office, +55 11 3144-7997 | 4996 | 5364, imprensa@jbs.com.br



