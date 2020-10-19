Amazfit x AliExpress Brand Fest to be Held With Amazfit ZenBuds Special Offer From October 20th to 21st

Two-day AliExpress Brand Fest Offering Extra Discounts for Amazfit Fans.



SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The energetic smart wearable brand Amazfit will join AliExpress Brand Fest on the leading global e-commerce site from October 20(th) to 21(st). During the first ever two-day festival for Amazfit, the newest products will be offered at a special discount to Amazfit fans, including the Amazfit ZenBuds - winner of the Red Dot Design Award 2020.



Amazfit fans from Russia, Brazil, Spain, Poland, Ukraine and Italy will be the first to join in on the campaign, with special offers for the newly lauched Amazfit Band 5, Amazfit Neo, and more. Users can add Amazfit AliExpress Online Store [https://amazfit.aliexpress.com/] to their favorites list to view new products, and Amazfit will offer free global shipping accordingly. As a renowned brand, the Amazfit will be one of the most influential brands in the smart watch and wrist band category at AliExpress Brand Fest.



Amazfit x AliExpress Brand Fest: https://amazfit.aliexpress.com/store/4805136 [https://amazfit.aliexpress.com/store/4805136]



The Amazfit ZenBuds, now availlable on AliExpress, were launched at CES2020 and won the Red Dot Award for their design and innovation of functions to help people to sleep well. The Amazfit ZenBuds are smart, noise-blocking earbuds that are designed to reduce distracting noises and play relaxing sounds. Meanwhile, the smart sleep monitoring function analyses sleep quality each night, and motivates users to form healthy sleeping habits.



The Amazfit GT series, the most fashionable and popular model among the seven product lines from Amazfit, will soon release an updated version. With the Amazfit GTS2 and GTR2 coming, more innovative and competitive wearable products from Amazfit can be expected at the Amazfit AliExpress Online Store including the Stratos series, Basic series, Flagship series, Health series, Fashion series, Outdoor series, and X series.



Amazfit was established in September 2015, and joined AliExpress from 2016. In 2019, the Amazfit AliExpress Store was founded offering wearable technology products globally. In just one year, Amazfit has already become the No.1 smartwatch brand at AliExpress according to official sales data([1]), and has expanded its globalization path at a fast pace, succeeding in 70+ global markets with a top ranking in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, and others.





Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312515/1.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312515/1.jpg]



