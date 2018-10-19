Hainan Airlines to launch Shenzhen-Vienna service on October 20

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") held a news conference this afternoon, announcing the formal launch of service between Shenzhen and Vienna, the City of Music, beginning October 20, 2018. The airline will operate a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the new route with two round-trip flights per week.



The non-stop service is yet another successful example of the growing cooperation between China and Austria this year. With Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and a number of the airline's partners serving as witnesses, Hainan Airlines signed a letter of intent for cooperation with Vienna International Airport during the Boao Forum for Asia held in April 2018, outlining a plan to launch a non-stop air route between Shenzhen and Vienna.



"The non-stop Shenzhen-Vienna service will not only make it more convenient for passengers in Guangzhou and Shenzhen who travel for business or leisure but also help promote economic cooperation and cultural exchanges between China and Austria," said a spokesperson for Hainan Airlines. "With the service, Vienna International Airport will have direct flights to 17 Asian cities, further complementing Vienna's international air route network and strengthening the airport's position as a gateway to Central and Eastern Europe."



With the launch of the Shenzhen-Vienna service, the airline will increase the number of its international and regional air routes from Shenzhen to 15, with non-stop services to Europe jumping to four, including flights to Brussels, Madrid and Zurich. These services will provide a higher level of convenience to passengers travelling between China and Europe with Chinese travelers being able to continue on to North Africa, West Africa and South America from Shenzhen by transiting in Brussels, Madrid, Zurich or Vienna, while European travelers can easily reach resorts in South China, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand via a transfer in Shenzhen.



Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Vienna Flight Timetable (All times are local):





Flight

No. Aircraft



Schedule Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City



---



HU789

B787

Thursday/Saturday

Shenzhen

1:30 am

6:50 am

Vienna



---



HU790

B787

Thursday/Saturday

Vienna

10:45 am

0:50 am +1

Shenzhen



---





Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.



CONTACT: Zhang Jian, +86 15091990046, hnapr@hnair.com



