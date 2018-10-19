MATRO GBJ, a boutique jewelry store, is a leading pioneer of new retail

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese market has been witnessing rapid growth in consumption during the past two decades. The jewelry sector, as the pillar part of fashion industry, is exploring a new retail mode, of which MATRO GBJ is one of the pioneers.



Two Grand MATRO GBJ Boutique Opening Ceremonies were held on 24(th) August and 26(th) August in Shanghai and Beijing. As early as December 2017, the first MATRO GBJ store was settled in Suzhou.



MATRO GBJ has pioneered the Bonded Import Jewelry Trading Mode, under which overseas jewelries are imported into China by MATRO GBJ directly, and then distributed to the MATRO GBJ Boutiques for sale after customs supervision and bonded warehouse inspection. This unique mode integrates both online and offline, overseas and domestic shopping and aims to enable consumers to gain access to global top-notch jewelries at affordable prices.



Suzhou MATRO Mall has rich experience in high-end department stores for 25 years. MATRO GBJ was founded by Suzhou MATRO Mall based on the opportunities provided by fast growing jewelry consumption in the domestic market. President Zhang Chen and his team visited Europe and the US frequently to order jewelry directly from brand headquarters.



Perfect combination of luxury boutique and online store



MATRO GBJ collects more than 15 brands from 10 countries with various styles. Customers can find the essence of minimalism while experiencing global designs, cultures and philosophy all in one store. Various styles and colors are sparkling here. Both time and energy are saved by the One Stop Shopping mode, from which customers benefit greatly.



Cooperation with Leading Partner to Cast a New Era of Jewelry Retail



MATRO GBJ Boutique Beijing is located at the China National Gold Group Flagship Store. Mr. Chen Xiongwei, president of China National Gold Group Gold Jewelry Corporation Limited attended the opening ceremony of MATRO GBJ Boutique Beijing and stated that "MATRO GBJ is our exclusive choice."



MATRO GBJ efforts have won high recognition from the jewelry society. We will adhere to our initials on discovering fashionable, stylish and exquisite overseas jewelries. Innovative new businesses including custom-tailored design and virtual-reality try-on are under development, which will upgrade the layout of jewelry retail in China.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771909/MATRO_GBJ.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771909/MATRO_GBJ.jpg]



