LGC Capital Ltd. Appoints New Corporate Secretary

vrijdag 19 oktober 2018 13:31 Economie
MONTREAL, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

LGC Capital Ltd. ("LGC" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Rafi Hazan as Corporate Secretary and the appointment of Michael Kozub as the new Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Hazan will continue as a Director of LGC.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Hazan for his service as Corporate Secretary and congratulate Mr. Kozub on his appointment.

Mr. Kozub is a lawyer at Dunton Rainville LLP.

About LGC (http://www.lgc-capital.com )

LGC Capital is a leading investment firm with a focus on the Legal Global Cannabis market. Through its portfolio investment companies, LGC is building a world-leading, vertically integrated system of interconnected legal cannabis companies with cultivation, processing and distribution in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada serving domestic and export markets. LGC Capital Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange .

Caution Regarding Press Releases

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer
John McMullen
+1-416-803-0698
John@lgc-capital.com


Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Samaha
+44-20-7440 0640
anthony@lgc-capital.com


Investor Relations
Dave Burwell
+1-403-221-0915
dave@howardgroupinc.com


 

