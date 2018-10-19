LGC Capital Ltd. Appoints New Corporate Secretary

MONTREAL, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



LGC Capital Ltd. ("LGC" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Rafi Hazan as Corporate Secretary and the appointment of Michael Kozub as the new Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Hazan will continue as a Director of LGC.



The Company would like to thank Mr. Hazan for his service as Corporate Secretary and congratulate Mr. Kozub on his appointment.



Mr. Kozub is a lawyer at Dunton Rainville LLP.



About LGC (http://www.lgc-capital.com )



LGC Capital is a leading investment firm with a focus on the Legal Global Cannabis market. Through its portfolio investment companies, LGC is building a world-leading, vertically integrated system of interconnected legal cannabis companies with cultivation, processing and distribution in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada serving domestic and export markets. LGC Capital Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange .



