Norgine to Present Data for Plenvu® and Xifaxan® at the United European Gastroenterology Week

AMSTERDAM, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





- Seven PLENVU(R) related posters - one poster demonstrating PLENVU(R) higher

efficacy compared to standard of care

- Three XIFAXAN(R) related posters - two posters featured as posters of excellence and

in posters champion sessions





Norgine B.V., a leading European specialist pharma company will present data at the UEG Week Vienna, October 20 - 24, 2018:





- seven posters related to PLENVU(R) (polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium ascorbate,

sodium sulfate, ascorbic acid, sodium chloride and potassium chloride for oral

solution) - including one poster to demonstrate PLENVU(R)'s higher cleansing efficacy

compared to MOVIPREP(R), SUPREP(R) and CitraFleet[(R)]

- two posters of excellence related to XIFAXAN(R) (rifaximin) 550mg.





PLENVU(R) related posters





- Repici A et al. Superior high-quality colon cleansing with 1L NER1006 versus

sodium picosulfate + magnesium citrate, 2l polyethylene glycol + ascorbate, or oral

sulfate solution: post hoc pooled analysis of three randomised phase 3 clinical

trials. #P0159. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET

- Clayton L et al. 1L NER1006 achieves high-quality bowel cleansing with lower total

fluid volume intake than standard 2L polyethylene glycol + ascorbate: a post-hoc

analysis (OPT). #P0167. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET

- Clayton L et al. 1L NER1006 evening/morning dosing sustains successful colon cleansing

in 7 out of 8 patients even 7+ hours after the second dose: post hoc analysis of

overnight split-dosing regimens of 1L NER1006 versus 2L polyethylene glycol +

ascorbate or oral sulfate solution. #0172. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET

- Hassan C et al. High-quality cleansing improves lesion detection during colonoscopy

compared to adequate cleansing: post hoc analysis of 1170 central-reader assessed

patients in three randomised phase 3 trials. #P0416. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30

CET

- Manning J et al. Higher Harefield cleansing scale scores are associated with improved

lesion detection: post hoc analysis of three randomised and central reader-assessed

phase 3 clinical trials. #P0417. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET

- Amlani B et al. Public attitudes to colonoscopy: how much bowel preparation liquid

must be drunk before a colonoscopy? #P0460. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET

- Halonen J et al. Overnight or morning only split dosing with 1 L polyethylene glycol

NER1006 can deliver 92% or higher rates of successful overall colon cleansing in

normal weight and obese patients. #P0607. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET.





XIFAXAN(R) 550mg (rifaximin) related posters





- Schuchmann M et al. Long term prevention of overt hepatic encephalopathy is

possible with lactulose alone but more effective if combined with rifaximin: A

systematic review with number needed to treat analyses of randomised controlled

trials. #P0032. Poster of Excellence and Poster Champion Session. Monday 22 October

12:30 - 13:30 CET, Terminal 4: 14:00 - 15:30 CET, Awards: 15.30 CET

- Currie C et al. Derivation and validation of a statistical model to forecast

three-month, all cause mortality in subjects admitted with incident diagnosis of

cirrhosis. #P0033. Poster of Excellence and Poster Champion Session. Monday 22 October,

Terminal 2: 12:30 - 13:30 CET, Awards: 13.45 CET

- Currie C et al. Derivation and validation of a statistical model to forecast long term

all-cause mortality in people with cirrhosis. #P0034. Monday 22 October, 12:30 - 13:30

CET.





