Norgine to Present Data for Plenvu® and Xifaxan® at the United European Gastroenterology Week

AMSTERDAM, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
- Seven PLENVU(R) related posters - one poster demonstrating PLENVU(R) higher
efficacy compared to standard of care
- Three XIFAXAN(R) related posters - two posters featured as posters of excellence and
in posters champion sessions
Norgine B.V., a leading European specialist pharma company will present data at the UEG Week Vienna, October 20 - 24, 2018:
- seven posters related to PLENVU(R) (polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium ascorbate,
sodium sulfate, ascorbic acid, sodium chloride and potassium chloride for oral
solution) - including one poster to demonstrate PLENVU(R)'s higher cleansing efficacy
compared to MOVIPREP(R), SUPREP(R) and CitraFleet[(R)]
- two posters of excellence related to XIFAXAN(R) (rifaximin) 550mg.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )
PLENVU(R) related posters
- Repici A et al. Superior high-quality colon cleansing with 1L NER1006 versus
sodium picosulfate + magnesium citrate, 2l polyethylene glycol + ascorbate, or oral
sulfate solution: post hoc pooled analysis of three randomised phase 3 clinical
trials. #P0159. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET
- Clayton L et al. 1L NER1006 achieves high-quality bowel cleansing with lower total
fluid volume intake than standard 2L polyethylene glycol + ascorbate: a post-hoc
analysis (OPT). #P0167. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET
- Clayton L et al. 1L NER1006 evening/morning dosing sustains successful colon cleansing
in 7 out of 8 patients even 7+ hours after the second dose: post hoc analysis of
overnight split-dosing regimens of 1L NER1006 versus 2L polyethylene glycol +
ascorbate or oral sulfate solution. #0172. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET
- Hassan C et al. High-quality cleansing improves lesion detection during colonoscopy
compared to adequate cleansing: post hoc analysis of 1170 central-reader assessed
patients in three randomised phase 3 trials. #P0416. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30
CET
- Manning J et al. Higher Harefield cleansing scale scores are associated with improved
lesion detection: post hoc analysis of three randomised and central reader-assessed
phase 3 clinical trials. #P0417. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET
- Amlani B et al. Public attitudes to colonoscopy: how much bowel preparation liquid
must be drunk before a colonoscopy? #P0460. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET
- Halonen J et al. Overnight or morning only split dosing with 1 L polyethylene glycol
NER1006 can deliver 92% or higher rates of successful overall colon cleansing in
normal weight and obese patients. #P0607. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET.
XIFAXAN(R) 550mg (rifaximin) related posters
- Schuchmann M et al. Long term prevention of overt hepatic encephalopathy is
possible with lactulose alone but more effective if combined with rifaximin: A
systematic review with number needed to treat analyses of randomised controlled
trials. #P0032. Poster of Excellence and Poster Champion Session. Monday 22 October
12:30 - 13:30 CET, Terminal 4: 14:00 - 15:30 CET, Awards: 15.30 CET
- Currie C et al. Derivation and validation of a statistical model to forecast
three-month, all cause mortality in subjects admitted with incident diagnosis of
cirrhosis. #P0033. Poster of Excellence and Poster Champion Session. Monday 22 October,
Terminal 2: 12:30 - 13:30 CET, Awards: 13.45 CET
- Currie C et al. Derivation and validation of a statistical model to forecast long term
all-cause mortality in people with cirrhosis. #P0034. Monday 22 October, 12:30 - 13:30
CET.
Media Contact:
Isabelle Jouin, T: +44-(0)-1895-826-237
Follow us @norgine
Photo:
http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg