/C O R R E C T I O N -- Make Up For Ever/

In the news release, MAKE UP FOR EVER, in the Presence of the President and CEO Garbrielle Rodriguez, Is Celebrating Its Make Up Artist Collective With the Artists Rock! Event in Paris From September 18th to 20th, 2019, issued 19-Sep-2019 by Make Up For Ever over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the name in the headline should read "Gabrielle Rodriguez" rather than as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:



MAKE UP FOR EVER, in the Presence of the President and CEO Gabrielle Rodriguez, Is Celebrating Its Make Up Artist Collective With the Artists Rock! Event in Paris From September 18th to 20th, 2019



Embark on the journey and discover the biggest co-creation live event ever



PARIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAKE UP FOR EVER is THE brand of professional makeup artists. Since its creation, Dany Sanz, Founder of MAKE UP FOR EVER, has always collaborated with them and over the years has built a complementary strong relationship to foster makeup innovations. To this day, the makeup artists collective works hand-in-hand with scientists to co-create high-performance and high impact cosmetic products and accessories for all men and women. MAKE UP FOR EVER aims to inspire and empower everyone to go a step further and find their personal edge.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8609451-make-up-for-ever-artists-rock/ [https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8609451-make-up-for-ever-artists-rock/]



Proud of its symbiosis with makeup artists, the brand wants to celebrate their artistic universe and continue the amplification of co-creation and self-expression.



MAKE UP FOR EVER introduces the hottest new international Artists Rock! event putting the spotlight on 21 influential makeup artists of all over the globe, from the Middle East, Asia, China, Europe, USA, reaching 100 million fans worldwide. These renowned guests are coming together and taking center stage to live an exciting educational experience that will take MAKE UP FOR EVER's mission worldwide.



Follow our exclusive Artists Rock series on MAKE UP FOR EVER Instagram TV.



#ARTISTSROCK



A THREE-DAY JOURNEY ALL ABOUT CO-CREATION, INSPIRATION AND ARTISTRY



This unforgettable global event is taking place from September 18th to 20th in Paris, the place where it all began for MAKE UP FOR EVER. During this three-day journey, the makeup artist collective will strengthen the partnership with the brand and elevate their craft while helping change the world of beauty, as we know it.



During the first day, the guests will be welcomed in an art gallery as a nod to the brand's strong art DNA. They will participate in three workshops focusing on the iconic Ultra HD franchise. Among other activities, our MAKE UP FOR EVER tribe will teach them how to create custom concealer shades and share pro routines to connect with the brand's expertise.



The following two days will take place at 5 Rue la Boétie where MAKE UP FOR EVER's first boutique is situated, as well as Dany Sanz's historical workplace and laboratory. This is a place completely devoted to makeup artists and their craft, aiming to proudly represent and enhance their incredible value. The focus will be on topics retracing MAKE UP FOR EVER's history such as a bodypainting session, a heritage workshop presented by Dany Sanz herself and a Top-Secret workshop to co-create the new generation of products. Stay tuned!



THE "ARTISTS ROCK" EVENT: WORLDWIDE COLLECTIVE OF MAKEUP ARTISTS TAKE CENTER STAGE!



CHINA





-- 毛小星 RYAN (2.2M): With 2.2 million followers on Weibo, he has

worked for for several brands in luxury industry.

-- 小颠儿 KINI (800K): A well-known KOL on Douyin and RED, he is popular

for his sense of humor and his skincare and makeup application tips.

-- 小颠儿 COCO (400K): This beautiful young influencer and model is very

popular on RED and collaborated with many brands.

-- 化妆师繁子 FAN (320K): A famous makeup artist from MGP makeup

school, she is considered one of the top 10 hottest influencers on Tik

Tok. She was a famous makeup artist from MGP makeup school.

-- 春楠 NAN (1.2M): A makeup artist for top female celebrities and

actresses in China such as Angelababy, he also collaborates with many

international magazines eg Vogue, Baazar ...

-- BENNY DONG (1.42M): Benny Dong won the Sina Top Beauty Influencer Award

in 2017 and has cooperated with many beauty brands.

-- ANDY KOH (1341): This worldwide makeup artist and influencer is known

for his extensive knowledge of makeup and attends major fashion runway

shows.

USA





-- ARIEL TEJADA (@makeupbyariel - 2M): Ariel is Kylie JENNER's makeup

artist. He currently works with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, as

well as many celebrities such as Naya RIVERA or Shay MITCHELL.

-- ETIENNE ORTEGA (@etienneortega - 529K): This celebrity makeup artist is

most famous for his work with the Kardashian family as well as

entertainment superstars like Christina Aguilera and Nicki Minaj. His

work can be seen in magazines like Vogue, Glamour and Allure.

-- JADE MARIE (@jadeywadey180 - 1.2M): This well-known airbrush artist with

10 years of skincare experience is a beauty influencer and educator.

MIDDLE EAST





-- BOUBA (@bouba - 931K): This Lebanese makeup artist is known for his

exciting makeup looks. He has worked with many Arab celebrities such as

Diana Haddad and has also participated in many fashion shows for top

designers. He is known for his unique makeup techniques, from mixing

shades and colors to framing women's faces.

-- DINA AKESBI (@dinaakesbi - 918k): This beautiful Moroccan makeup artist

residing in the UAE is a TV presenter, model, and social media

influencer known for hosting the beauty show "No Filter" on Alaan TV.

-- FADY KATAYA (@fadykataya - 440K): It all began in his early twenties

when he completed a degree in Makeup & Tattoo at the YWCA College and

began working behind-the-scenes in TV, theater shows and music videos.

This renowned Lebanese celebrity makeup artist is the owner of Fady

Kataya Beauty Lounge. He has various types of clients from celebrities

to beauty icons and VIP clients etc.

-- FIFO (@makeupbyfifo - 839K): This Lebanese makeup artist based in New

York uses forgotten Arabic proverbs to critique social issues. His style

and humorous videos propelled him to social media and made him famous in

the makeup and influencer industries.

-- HANAN AL NAJADAH (@hananalnajadah - 1.5M): This Kuwaiti makeup artist

has worked with celebrities such as Nadine Njiem, Asalah and Shaima

Sief. She is well-known for her transformation makeup and all her makeup

looks that have been featured on TV.

-- HINDASH (@hindash - 876K): A Jordanian residing in the UAE, he is a

YouTube content creator and professional makeup artist who is recognized

for publishing cosmetic product reviews and tutorials on his "Hindash"

channel. He began his career as a painter before dipping into cosmetics.

-- MASOOMA HASHIM (@masooma.hashim - 915K): This Bahraini makeup artist is

behind the glamorous makeup looks of Emirati diva Ahlam and has worked

with other celebrities such as Egyptian superstar Yosra. She creates

looks that suit the modern Arabic woman.

-- NORA BO AWADH (@nora1352 - 2.9M): Nora Bo Awadh is one of Saudi Arabia's

most renowned makeup artists. After launching her YouTube channel, she

had amassed over 3million views on a video within just 10 months. Nora

Bo Awadh also conducts makeup and fashion masterclasses for women who

want to learn more about trends.

EUROPE





-- GINA BADHEN (@gina_badhen - 311K): This UK native is known for her

entrepreneurial savvy in the beauty and media industries. She is a

celebrity favorite for red carpets, TV and media thanks to her uniquely

skilled artistry and sharp attention to detail.

-- SANANAS (@sananas2106 - 2.1M): This French beauty, fashion and lifestyle

travel influencer is known for her everyday life YouTube videos from

makeup to fashion.

-- VANESSA DAVIS (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager - 1M): This UK native is

famous for her theatrical, elaborate and highly creative makeup designs.

With her theater background, she has collaborated with many brands.

International PR contact

Julie Krantz

5-7 rue du Commandant Pilot

92200 Neuilly sur Seine

Tel : +33 6 71 91 13 80

krantzj@makeupforever.fr [mailto:krantzj@makeupforever.fr]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998171/Artists_Rock.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998171/Artists_Rock.jpg]



