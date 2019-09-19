UPPAbaby Reveals 2020 Stroller Line

New VISTA V2 and CRUZ V2 Feature New Performance Upgrades & Fashions



ROCKLAND, Massachusetts, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UPPAbaby [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2579450-1&h=1323517367&u=https%3A%2F%2Fuppababy.com%2F&a=UPPAbaby] continues to raise the bar by delivering new strollers and accessories with features, functions and premium textiles to help parents embrace daily adventures with ease. For 2020, the VISTA V2 and CRUZ V2 have increased functionality making daily strolls even easier, and new fashions that tap into the latest textile, pattern and color trends.



The VISTA V2 has improved performance upgrades and functions that add conveniences for families, including;





-- Improved all-wheel suspension - Enjoy a smoother ride pushing one child

(or three!) over any ground surface due to new, softer, spring-action

tires and all-wheel suspension.

-- More sun protection - Extended canopies on the toddler seat and

RumbleSeat includes zip-out fabric that provides even more shade from

the sun. Mesh panels make it easy to peek in while adding airflow.

-- A hassle-free harness - A no-rethread harness adjusts in a singular

motion for added ease while providing a precise fit for growing babies.

The CRUZ V2 continues to offer parents a compact without compromise stroller solution with a whole new design and upgraded level of strolling performance. New features include:





-- Optimal suspension performance - Patent pending, dual-action rear

suspension paired with front suspension ensures a softer ride.

-- A downsized fold - A smaller fold than its predecessor makes the CRUZ V2

even easier to carry and tuck into tight spaces or trunks.

-- Bigger wheels - Larger front and rear tires create a smoother ride over

tough terrain.

-- More comfort for growing toddlers - The toddler seat can accommodate

children 3 months up to 50 lbs. A higher back, longer leg rest, and a

deeper footrest provide added comfort for growing children.

For 2020, UPPAbaby has a keen eye for detail and a finger on the pulse of fashion trends. New patterns, textiles and color block options join tried and true color favorites. UPPAbaby VISTA V2 and CRUZ V2 fashions include:





-- ALICE (dusty pink/silver frame/saddle leather)

-- FINN (deep sea/silver frame/chestnut leather)

-- HAZEL (olive/silver frame/saddle leather)

-- SIERRA (dune knit/silver frame/black leather)

-- BRYCE (white marl/silver frame/chestnut leather)

-- EMMETT (green mélange/silver frame/saddle leather)

-- GREGORY (blue mélange/silver frame/saddle leather)

-- JAKE (charcoal/carbon frame/black leather)

-- JORDAN (charcoal mélange/silver frame/black leather)

To learn more about new UPPAbaby products, please visit the website www.uppababy.com.



About UPPAbaby

The UPPAbaby mission is to make the smartest strollers, car seats and juvenile gear available: intuitively designed, stylish and sleek, with the features and functions all parents want--plus innovations they never knew were possible. UPPAbaby is committed to providing a customer experience that is as exceptional as the company's products. Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is based in Massachusetts, USA with products available worldwide. For more information please visit www.uppababy.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2579450-1&h=2537201891&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.uppababy.com%2F&a=www.uppababy.com].



