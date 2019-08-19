Launch of Personalized Learning Platform in Mathematics for Lower Secondary School Students Across Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, Belgium, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The successful launch and implementation of MathemaTIC [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2555522-1&h=3272998368&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mathematic.org%2F&a=MathemaTIC], the personalized learning platform in mathematics, for primary school students in Luxembourg led to the development of about 300 new technology-enhanced items over the past three years for students in lower secondary schools (grades 7 & 8). The launch of these new items is scheduled in the Fall of 2019 for students across Luxembourg.



As with all content launched with MathemaTIC, the grade 7 & 8 content will be provided to students in a digital environment made up of learning pathways separated into different modules, each covering a key topic area that students work towards mastering. Each of the learning pathways is comprised of three different phases, Learn, Practice, and Apply, with unique item types as well as diagnostic, formative, and summative assessments for students.



The new content is broken down into the following key module/topics: Proportionality, Equations, Introduction to Algebra, Algebra, Fractions, Integers, Statistics, Perimeter, Area, & Volume, Angles & Geometric Construction, and Transformations.



Throughout these modules, students are provided with interactive tools that allow them to further engage with the mathematical concepts they're learning. For example, in the Angles & Geometric Construction module, many items contain uniquely designed digital tools that allow students to freely transform, rearrange and modify different shapes and angles. This freedom of manipulation gives students a personalized way to interact with and visualize content at a level that would not be possible with traditional e-assessment items.



About the MathemaTIC Project MathemaTIC is a pillar of the Digital (4) Education strategy established by the Luxembourg Ministry of Education as part of the "Digital Lëtzebuerg" initiative within with the framework of the goals set by the European Union Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme to promote digital awareness among its citizens. The strategy was to provide all learners, irrespective of their social origin, access to quality information and pedagogical resources. The development of MathemaTIC included partners from SCRIPT, Vretta, the French Ministry of Education, the University of Luxembourg, the Luxembourg Centre for Education Testing, the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research, and the Centre de gestion informatique de l'éducation.



