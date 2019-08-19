'Full-Scenario Retail' Approach Boosts Suning.com 818 Shopping Festival

NANJING, China, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning.com, a Fortune Global 500 retail company and China's largest online-to-offline (O2O) smart retailer owned by Suning Holdings Group, closed its annual 818 shopping festival yesterday. The festival, which merged online to offline strategies with new smart retail concepts, had more than 12,000 internet stores owned by the company participate in it, making 818 one of the most comprehensive carnivals among major e-commerce shopping festivals.



"From pure online shopping, to the integration of online and offline, to nowadays full-scenario retail experiences, the 818 shopping festival is a key example of Suning's continuous effort to innovate in retail and lead development in the industry", said Zhang Jindong, chairman of Suning holdings.



Highlights of Suning.com's 818 Shopping Festival include:





-- On the 18(th) August, the overall sales volume of home appliances and 3C

exceeded RMB 1 billion within 1 minute and 28 seconds.

-- During the 818 festival, the number of Suning retail cloud stores in the

fast-growing township market reached 3,726, and the sales volume

exceeded 1 million units. On the 18(th) August, the online sales amount

from the retail cloud store increased 9 times.

-- On the 16(th) August, the first all-digital visual unmanned store

officially opened in Nanjing Suning headquarters. Named "Grab as you

go", the store bought to life an authentic unmanned consumption

experience and the average shopping time saved was 45 seconds. It only

takes 1 second to buy a bottle of mineral water.

-- During the 818 festival, the first 3.0 Suning Xiaodian (neighborhood

convenience store) officially launched, with a consumer flow of nearly

40,000 people within 17 days, and the total order volume of the Suning

market exceeded 800 orders.

-- During the 818 festival, Suning.com official retail app took the no.1

download spot among shopping categories on the App Store and the

visiting and sharing volume of Suning.com mini program increased 5

times.

-- Suning.com SUPER VIP have issued joint members with Tencent, PP Sports,

and other industry partners to promote the retail ecosystem. On the

18(th) August, the overall SUPER+ joint members increased by 1 million

people.

-- The Suning Logistics "5G Wolong" unmanned vehicle passed real road

testing and delivered the first order within 5 minutes. The average

delivery time of Suning logistics within the national 1-hour service

circle is 34 minutes.

-- During the 818 festival, Suning Pingou (team purchase) sales volume

increased by 561.07% compared to last year.

-- The first 5G mobile was sold on Suning.com during 818 and more than

2,000,000 people experienced 5G on Suning.com's various offline business

platforms.

The Suning smart retail strategy focuses on a future of retail that leverages advancements in new technology and merges different buying scenarios to create innovative online-to-offline experiences for consumers, creating a 'full-scenario' retail ecosystem for customers to shop easier anywhere and at any time.



With the impetus of the 'full-scenario' retail approach behind it, this year's 818 festival has demonstrated greater vitality than ever before. With full-scenarios, all-categories, full customer coverage, industry-wide linkage, and continuous efforts around social, content + e-commerce, Suning.com has demonstrated leap-forward innovation in online and offline retail.



