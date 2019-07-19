Europe's 'Ones to Watch' List of Business Excellence Unveiled

LONDON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best businesses in 33 European countries have been recognised in a 'Ones to Watch' list of business excellence published today by the European Business Awards, one of the world's largest and longest running cross sector businesses competitions.



The 'Ones to Watch' list of business excellence for each country can be found at www.businessawardseurope.com [http://www.businessawardseurope.com/].



Companies who made it on to the 'Ones to Watch' list will have demonstrated exceptional achievement in one of the 18 European Business Awards' categories and reflect the programme's core values of innovation, financial success and ethics.



Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "The companies chosen as 'Ones to Watch' are the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe."



He continued: "The talent and tenacity at the heart of these businesses creates jobs and drives Europe's prosperity. This 'Ones to Watch' list of excellence is a benchmark of success for the rest of the European business community."



Companies on the 'Ones to Watch' list come from all sectors; from manufacturing to retail, agriculture to technology, and all sizes; from start-ups to billion euro businesses.



Each company on the list will have the opportunity to compete in one of the 18 categories of this year's European Business Awards to become a National Winner for their country. If successful, they will then take part in the Gala Final in December 2019, where the final 18 European winners will be announced.



The Awards Categories for 2019:





1. The Inflexion European Entrepreneur of the Year Award

2. The Award for Growth Strategy of the Year

3. The New Business of The Year Award

4. The Germany Trade and Invest Award for International Expansion

5. The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award

6. The Workplace and People Development Award

7. The Award for Innovation EUR 0 - 25M

8. The Award for Innovation EUR26M - 150M

9. The Award for Innovation EUR150 +

10. The Customer and Market Engagement Award EUR 0 - 25M

11. The Customer and Market Engagement Award EUR26M - 150M

12. The Customer and Market Engagement Award EUR150 +

13. The Digital Technology Award EUR 0 - 25M

14. The Digital Technology Award EUR26M - 150M

15. The Digital Technology Award EUR150 +

16. The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR 0 - 25M

17. The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR26M - 150M

18. The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR150 +

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. Last year it considered over 111,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.



For more information about the competition please go to www.businessawardseurope.com [http://www.businessawardseurope.com/] or call (+44) (0) 207-234-3535.



About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards is one of the world's largest and most prestigious cross border, cross sector business competitions. Its primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing major issues faced across the world.



It aims to do that in 3 ways:



ENDORSING AND PROMOTING EUROPE'S BEST BUSINESSES to help them attract new customers, partners, investors and talent



SHARING LEARNING AND SOLVING PROBLEMS to help businesses overcome the hurdles that stand between them and growth



STIMULATING DEBATES by asking the big questions about issues faced across Europe and how we can tackle them



About Inflexion: Inflexion is as an award-winning mid-market private equity firm, investing EUR10m to EUR250m for a minority or majority stake across all sectors.



As a firm founded by entrepreneurs 20 years ago, it backs high-growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and works in partnership to accelerate growth. It supports businesses to achieve the next stage of their growth through international expansion, mergers and acquisitions, digital expertise, operational improvements, talent management and access to Inflexion's network. With experts in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and India, and the U.S., our investee companies benefit from privileged access to these growth markets. www.inflexion.com [http://www.inflexion.com/]



About Germany Trade & Invest: Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.



About PR Newswire: PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. For more information on PR Newswire please visit www.prnewswire.co.uk [http://www.prnewswire.co.uk/].



