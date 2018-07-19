"StarsAllianz 2018 Press Conference" Held in Beijing

BEIJING, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StarsAllianz Ding Jun Culture Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd. recently held the "StarsAllianz 2018 Press Conference" in Beijing. The "2018 Free Kick Star(TM)" was officially released worldwide. Meanwhile, StarsAllianz also announced "Free Kick Master" at the press conference. This new event will kick-off in China in 2019.



Li Ming, the first Chinese footballer to get the Golden Foot Award as a Football Legend; Augusto, a member of the Brazil national football team; Teng Yun, a professor of at Tsinghua University; and other relevant leaders from various local governments attended this conference. In addition, this conference also attracted many influential media from sports, news, and other fields.



Tracy Zhang, the Executive Director of StarsAllianz Ding Jun culture, as the Master of Ceremonies, introduced StarsAllianz to all the guests, and welcomed them to attend the conference.



As a representative of "2018 Free Kick Star(TM)", Li Feng, the founder of StarsAllianz, shared his football story with guests. Then, he signed the 2018 Free Kick Star Official T-shirt with government leaders from Beijing, Inner Mongolia, and Chongqing, and gave his best wishes for this event. It also symbolized the start of "2018 Free Kick Star(TM)". In addition, the mascot of "2018 Free Kick Star(TM)", official promotional video, and official WeChat applet were also revealed at the Press Conference.



Li Ming warmly interacted with his fans to the delight of those at the conference.



Renato Augusto, the member of the Brazil national football team; Luka Modric, the winner of the 2018 World Cup Golden Ball Award; Ivan Rakitic, a Croatian football star; and Darko Matic, who has gained lots of fans in Beijing, have given their best wishes for the StarsAllianz's future and "Free Kick Master".



StarsAllianz aims to be a bridge between China and the world in sports and entertainment industry and host more exciting sport activities for people in the future.



CONTACT: Victor Wen, +86-13466650962



