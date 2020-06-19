Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

The China "618" Online Shopping Gala under the Epidemic

vrijdag 19 juni 2020 15:44 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

BEIJING, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, under the gloom of the epidemic, how to revive the economies has become the primary task for governments all around the world.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193558/Syntun.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193558/Syntun.jpg ]

As the main force driving the Chinese economy, on Jun. 18(th), the China "618" online shopping gala of Chinese e-commerce has attracted much attention from the world. Syntun Data provides you with an exclusive data report of 2020 "618" to help you understand the Chinese e-commerce market better. The report covers more than 2,000 categories that under FMCG and durable consumer goods industries etc.

Syntun is a professional provider of big data products, services and solutions in the consumer sector. According to the data monitoring of Syntun, during the 2020 China "618" online shopping gala (from Jun. 1(st) to Jun. 18(th)), the GMV of the whole e-commerce network in China reached RMB 457.33 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 43.78 %.

For top e-commerce platform rankings and the most popular category rankings, etc., all data can be viewed here: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20200619/2836061-1 [https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20200619/2836061-1]

CONTACT:

Syntun Marketing Team Tel: +86-10-5287-4212 Email: info@syntun.com [mailto:info@syntun.com]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193558/Syntun.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193558/Syntun.jpg]

Web site: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20200619/2836061-1/ www.syntun.com/

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234