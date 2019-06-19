HONOR Kicks off HONOR 20 Global Availability, Continues Record-breaking Sales Performance in China



-- HONOR 20 sales in China surpass one million units in a mere 14 days

-- HONOR 20 PRO sales volume cross RMB 100 million within three seconds of

launch

-- Global availability starting from 21 June in France, Germany, India,

Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Russia, Spain, The Netherlands and UK

HONG KONG, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartphone brand HONOR today announced the global availability of its flagship smartphone, the HONOR 20, following a record-high sales performance of more than one million units sold in China in a mere 14 days. The HONOR 20 will go on sale starting with France, Germany, Malaysia, Russia and UK on 21 June; Italy and The Netherlands on 24 June; India on 25 June; Poland on 28 June and Spain in early July. Availabilities in other markets will follow. Separately, the HONOR 20 PRO crossed RMB 100 million (approximately USD 15 million) shortly after it went on sale yesterday.









HONOR 20 on Sale List*



---



Countries

On Sale Date

Sales Partners and Links

RRP

Promotion



---





Russia

21 June



Eshop

RUB 27,990 Preorder bundle -HONOR FlyPods Lite



---



DNS



---



MTS



---



Svyaznoy



---



Mvideo



---



Eldorado



---



Beeline



---



Megafon



---





UK

21 June Three (online & offline)

BPS399.99 Preorder bundle -HONOR Magic Watch



---



Carphone Warehouse

(online & offline)



---



Amazon



---



Mobile Phone Direct



---



Very



---



ID Mobile



---



AO.com



---





France

21 June Boulanger (online & offline)

EUR499.00

Bundle with HONOR FlyPods



---



Darty (online &

offline)



---



Fnac (online &

offline)



---



Bouygues (online)

Bundle with HONOR Band 4



---



HONOR Shop La Défense

Bundle with HONOR Watch



---



HONOR Shop Lyon



---



27 June

FREE (online & offline)

Bundle with HONOR FlyPods



---





Germany

21 June

Amazon.de

EUR499.00

Bundle with HONOR FlyPods



---





Otto.de



---





Deinhandy.de



---





Conrad.de



---



24 June



Mediamarkt.de



---



Saturn.de



---



Malaysia

21 June All HONOR Experience Stores

RM 1,699 HONOR SoundStone Portable Bluetooth

Speaker, HONOR Band 4 and HONOR Backpack



---



Hihonor.com N/A



---





Italy

24 June



Hihonor.com

EUR499.00 Bundle with HONOR AM61 Bluetooth Earphone



---



28 June

Unieuro



---





MediaWorld



---





Buying Group



---



The Netherlands

24 June

BOL.COM

EUR499.00 Bundle with HONOR Band 4 and HONOR AM61

Bluetooth Earphone



---





Belsimpel



---





Coolblue



---





India

25 June

Flipkart

INR 32,999 1. No Cost EMI starting at INR 5500/month



2. Up to 90% Buy Back Gaurantee in 90

days; "Love it or Return it Challenge"*



3. HONOR 20 series users on performing

recharge INR 198/Rs.299 will get INR

2200 cashback and 125GB additional 4G



---





Poland

28 June

Play

PLN 1999 Bundle with flight tickets promo

(starting from 1 July)



---





Spain

Beginning of July MediaMarkt (online + offline)

EUR499.00

100 Euro gift card



---



Grupo Euskaltel



---





Phone House



---





Fnac



---





Worten



---



Hihonor.com



---







*Not the full list,

please refer to local

pages for more

information





https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925348/HONOR_20.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925348/HONOR_20.jpg ]



HONOR also emerged as the No. 1 performing brand for the fifth consecutive year at the annual 618 Sales Day on JD.com, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China.([1]) This year the brand topped the sales volume and revenue in Android smartphone category.([2]) The HONOR 20, a star performer of the HONOR 20 Series, also bagged the top selling product in the Android smartphone category at the RMB 2,000 - 2,999 price point on JD.com.([3])



The HONOR 20 Series, which comprises the HONOR 20 LITE, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20 PRO, was launched in London on 21 May. Lauded for its superior design and unmatched photography capabilities, the HONOR 20 has garnered tremendously positive feedback from top technology media including GSMArena, Tech Advisor, Stuff and Mashable. Apart from its best-in-class AI Quad Camera and unparalleled performance, the HONOR 20 draws waves of commendation from consumers and media alike.



"This is a momentous occasion for HONOR as we hit a record-high sales performance for the HONOR 20," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "Riding on this momentum, we are thrilled to announce the global availability of the HONOR 20 to our steadfast fans who have been tireless in their support for the brand and our innovative products. We are in a prime position to achieve success with HONOR 20 in our overseas markets and I cannot wait for each and every one to experience this product."



The HONOR 20 PRO, which is currently available in China, has attained an astonishing combined sales volume of RMB 100 million within three seconds of its launch yesterday. Users outside of China will be able to get their hands on this highly-anticipated smartphone soon. Earlier last month, it had already scooped up two awards from Android Authority and Android Police for being the "Editors' Choice" and "Most Wanted" respectively. Furthermore, it was accorded a full rating (i.e. 5/5) by Android Authority and a 4/5 rating by Tech Advisor and Android Central. These impressive accolades by industry experts attest to the brand's commitment to offer features-laden and premium experience for its users. The wait is over and stay tuned for updates on the HONOR 20 PRO's global availability.





[1] Best seller category

for each year may vary





[2] Best seller in terms

of volume and revenue in

the Android smartphone

category from 1 June 2019

to 18 June 2019





[3] Best seller in terms

of volume and revenue in

the Android smartphone

category from 1 June 2019

to 18 June 2019





About HONOR

HONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925348/HONOR_20.jpg



