LONGi Named "Top Performer" on DNV-GL PV Reliability Scorecard for Third Consecutive Year

For the 3(rd) consecutive year, LONGi Solar, the world leading mono-crystalline PV manufacturer, was named "Top Performer" on the annual DNV-GL PV Module Reliability Scorecard.



The 2019 edition, published by PVEL together with scorecard partner DNV-GL, informs developers, investors and EPCs on product performance and reliability to support strategic PV module procurement around the world.



Testing for Reliability and Performance



According to PVEL, while IEC and UL certifications are important indicators of module safety, long-term reliability and performance are also important to PV buyers. By extending IEC 61215 sequences and incorporating additional tests, the Scorecard approximates the impact that decades of exposure in the field has on PV modules.



The Scorecard employs four demanding test sequences that stimulate PV modules long-term performance in real world conditions. It is today the most complete publicly available comparison of PV module reliability test results.



LONGi was named "Top Performer" in all four test categories:





-- Thermal cycling

-- Damp heat

-- Dynamic mechanical load sequence

-- Potential induced degradation (PID)

LONGi Hallmarks: Technology Innovations and Product Quality



DNV-GL PV Module Reliability Scorecard "Top Performer" status is validation of the reliability of LONGi high efficiency PV modules and demonstrates the company's R&D technology leadership and quality-first approach to manufacturing.



LONGi will continue to invest in technology and bring to market innovative high efficiency products. Most recently, LONGi debuted the next generation Hi-MO4 series PV module in Intersolar Europe. LONGi is committed to providing high reliability and high power products that maximizes investment returns and promote the sustainable development of the photovoltaic industry.



About DNV-GL



DNV-GL is the leading global quality assurance and risk management company in the industry, providing world-renowned testing and consulting services for the energy value chain, including renewable energy and energy efficiency, providing professional services covering wind, solar, conventional power generation to provide a safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable energy supply to customers around the world.



