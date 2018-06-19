Universal Fibers® Welcomes Global Carpet Industry to NeoCon 2018

CHICAGO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoCon, 2018 -- For the sixth consecutive year, Universal Fibers® welcomed its global customers and industry partners to its Annual Celebration of NeoCon.



The event was held on the eve of NeoCon and as in previous years took place in the historic Michigan Room of the iconic University Club of Chicago. The gala was attended by industry leaders across the globe representing flooring producers from North America, Europe and Asia.



In support of Universal Fibers' earned reputation for establishing partnered relationships, the theme of the event was Better Together.



"Since 1969 our greatest advances in innovation have come as a result of partnership and collaboration. We innovate together, we win together and tonight we celebrate together," said Phil Harmon, President of Universal Fibers. "We are extremely proud to welcome this esteemed group of honored customers and industry partners and thank each and every one of you for joining us."



About Universal Fibers, Inc.: Universal Fibers, Inc. is one of two business units within Universal Fiber Systems, LLC [http://universalfibersystems.net/], with Premiere Fibers, Inc. [http://www.premierefibers.com/] the second business unit. Based in Bristol, Virginia USA with manufacturing facilities in Europe, Thailand and China, Universal Fibers, Inc. is a global leader in the production of high quality, solution-dyed synthetic filament-based fibers for the flooring, transportation and industrial fibers industries.



