Fyffes Receives CLAC Award For Commitment To Fairtrade Practices In Banana Sector

Award presented at the Fairtrade International General Assembly in Costa Rica



DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyffes, the Dublin-based produce company, was recognized by the Latin American and Caribbean Network of Fairtrade Small Producers and Workers (CLAC) for its commitment to buying bananas from many of the region's small producers and its role as the largest Fairtrade banana buyer. The award was presented at the Fairtrade International General Assembly in San Jose, Costa Rica, whose theme this year was "Fairtrade: Thirty Years Creating Value with Producers Worldwide".



The event brought together participants from around the world, representing organizations within the global Fairtrade System. The agenda included a "Night of Tribute", during which CLAC recognized organizations and people who have played a fundamental role in the development and strengthening of fairtrade practices. Fyffes was recognized in the "Trader" category, for its valuable trajectory as the largest Fairtrade Banana buyer and its commitment to balanced purchases from small producer organizations and plantations.



"This year we are celebrating the 30 years since Mexican coffee producers decided to advocate for better trade conditions to reduce their dependencies on charity and off-farm activities, creating the basis for what is today the Fairtrade Movement," said CLAC Chair Marike Runneboom de Peña in a letter advising Fyffes of its award.



Fyffes has received numerous Fairtrade and international certifications. In April, its Sur Agrícola de Honduras (Suragroh) melon operation in Honduras received Fair Trade certification from Fair Trade USA, a non-profit organization that sets standards, certifies and labels products that promote sustainable livelihoods for farmers and workers, and protect the environment. Fyffes is also the importer with the world's highest number of Global G.A.P. certified production partners.



"Fyffes is honored to have received this important award from CLAC during the Fairtrade International General Assembly," said David McCann, Chairman Fyffes Limited. "This is another recognition of Fyffes commitment to maintaining fairtrade and sustainable business practices, including supporting small producers who are important contributors to economic development in their communities."



About Us



Fyffes Limited is a leading international importer and distributor of quality tropical produce and mushrooms headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Celebrating its 130(th) anniversary in 2018, Fyffes is the world's oldest fruit brand. Fyffes has trading, farming and export operations in Europe, North, Central and South America, with long established trading relationships with grower groups in Central and South America. The company's primary activities include production, procurement, shipping, ripening, distribution and marketing of bananas, pineapples, melons and mushrooms. A commitment to the principles of corporate responsibility is at the heart of the Fyffes brand, which has been recognized with numerous international certifications for best practices in social, environmental and general sustainability issues. Fyffes is the number 1 importer of bananas and the leading marketer of organic and Fairtrade bananas to Europe, as well as the importer with the world's highest number of Global G.A.P. certified production partners. Fyffes has been a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation since 2017. (www.fyffes.com [http://www.fyffes.com/])



