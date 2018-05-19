On May 20, 2018 Cryptorobotics ICO Will Start

KAZAN, Russia, May 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



At midnight (GMT) on May 20, 2018 ICO of Cryptorobotics project - a one-stop-shop terminal for trading on cryptocurrency exchanges - will start.



Cryptorobotics provides extensive opportunities of algorithmic trading using trading robots and technical indicators. Graphics of quotes with customization option, tens of pre-set technical indicators, one-click switching between cryptoexchanges and other basic functions are available in the terminal free of charge.



A cryptotrader will be able to buy and construct trading robots, to use auto-following function and to get a virtual assistant for Cryptorobotics internal currency - ROBO-tokens.



Total emission amount is 120 000 000 tokens, additional emission is not provided. Only 40 % of total tokens amount - 48 000 000 ROBO-tokens - will be presented in ICO. Base price of one token is 0,00015 ETH, ICO will proceed in four stages. Cryptorobotics provides discounts of up to 15 % at the first stage.



In June 2018 ROBO-tokens will be listed at WEX, YObit, Exrates and other world cryptoexchanges.



Cryptorobotics advisors [https://cryptorobotics.io/#consultants ] include Oliver Prock (Austria), Jean-Michel Billaut (France), Anatoli Ille (Germany), Ron Ribitzky, Will Bryant (USA). In the last month alone the terminal was presented at ICO 2018 and Consensus in New York, Blockchain Expo in London, BlockChain Summit in Frankfurt and other international forums and conferences. The project's roadmap [https://goo.gl/LTtBGQ ] is outlined until 2020.



Learn more about the project at cryptorobotics.io [https://goo.gl/a7rxre ]







