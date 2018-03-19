Vice Industry Token Announces Mechbunny's Integration of its Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Leading Tube Script Developer Adds VIT to Create New Revenue Streams in Response to



Google Ad Restrictions



Vice Industry Token, Inc., a decentralized blockchain platform and cryptocurrency token for the vice industry, announced today that the company has signed a deal with Mechanical Bunny Media (Mechbunny), the world's leading developer of tube site scripts, to implement the Vice Industry Token (VIT) protocol as a feature of their software. The VIT protocol will be made available to all current and future users of their tube script.



"We are delighted to have Mechbunny employ VIT," said Stuart Duncan, chief executive officer of Vice Industry Token. "The adult industry has been a technology leader from the start and Mechbunny is one of its best, providing custom development work and powering thousands of successful tube sites worldwide. Integrating VIT is the next logical step for them."



Vice Industry Token, a decentralized blockchain platform and cryptocurrency token that rewards viewers just for watching content, was launched earlier this year and is currently in the midst of a crowd sale which ends on March 20th.



With the addition of VIT as a feature of Mechbunny's tube script, tube site operators and their users will enjoy seamless access to the VIT blockchain without incurring major development costs.



"We are excited to be working with Vice Industry Token," said Konrad Piowar, CEO of Mechanical Bunny Media. "Because the Vice Industry Token is a fork of the software behind Steemit, and is an independent blockchain with its own genesis block capable, it is capable of handling hundreds of thousands of transactions per second making it ideal for the large amounts of traffic going through tube sites."



About Mechanical Bunny Media



Headquartered in Wrocław, Poland, Mechanical Bunny Media (Mechbunny) has developed thousands of applications for customers in countries all around in the world. The company's team of dynamic professionals offers a high-quality portfolio of talent, expertise and cutting-edge intellect that is essential for developing effective online business tools. While Mechbunny works mostly with small and large companies from the adult industry, it also frequently develops mainstream web applications.



About Vice Industry Token, Inc.



Vice Industry Token, Inc. is a decentralized blockchain platform and cryptographic token for the vice industry that allows producers to more efficiently monetize their content by rewarding viewers just for watching content. Today's ad-based, free viewing model is broken, dominated by tube sites and benefiting only web traffic companies. By intelligently capturing genuine interactions, VIT will enable producers to deliver high-quality content catered to the specific desires of their most enthusiastic fans. Vice Industry Token, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokken MSB, Inc. For more information, please visit https://vicetoken.com.



