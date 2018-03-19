123rd Canton Fair to Open On April 15, Highlighting Intelligent Manufacturing and Smart Products



GUANGZHOU, China, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 123rd China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will run from April 15 - May 5 in Guangzhou. The fair, covering 1.2 million m(2) of exhibition space, will host more than 25,000 exhibitors at 60,466 booths throughout its three phases.



"We're very excited for this latest edition of the Fair," said Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office at Canton Fair. Historically, Canton Fair has played a key role in promoting international trade, and improving product quality and overall performance. We are at the forefront of new and innovative products across a wide range of industries and will continue to fulfill our role as a platform to further aid global commerce during this spring's exhibition."



The product exhibition schedule during Canton Fair:





-- Phase 1 (April 15-19): electronics & household electrical appliances,

lighting equipment, vehicles & spare parts, machinery, hardware & tools,

building materials, chemical products, energy resources, international

pavilion.

-- Phase 2 (April 23-27): consumer goods, gifts and home decorations.

-- Phase 3 (May 1-5): textiles & garments, shoes, office supplies, cases &

bags, medicines, medical devices & health products, food, international

pavilion.

Intelligent manufacturing highlighted



The electronics & household electrical appliances zone will feature global brands that emphasize smart homes and intelligent manufacturing (IM). In addition to top Chinese brands including Haier and Ecovacs, famous international enterprises such as Simfer from Turkey, NUC from South Korea and others from countries included in the Belt and Road Initiative will also join.



Smart home products will be the centerpiece exhibit from market leaders including:





-- Gree's smart home product line

-- Changhong's AI television and CHiQ fridge

In the machinery zone, the world's leading enterprises including Caterpillar from U.S., Kapro from Israel and Tsurumi from Japan will bring their latest products.



The second and third phases of the exhibition will highlight the overall impact of cyber technologies on multiple industries, as well as an upgraded purchasing experience in the food exhibition zone.



About Canton Fair



The China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair"), is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655699/Canton_Fair.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655699/Canton_Fair.jpg]



CONTACT: Ms. Chloe Cai, +86-20-8913-8622, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn



