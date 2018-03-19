WeDo Technologies Launches Global Competition to Identify Innovation - WeDo Open Innovation

LISBON, Portugal, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



WeDo Technologies, the worldwide leader in Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management, is launching a global innovation challenge - Open Innovation [http://www.wedotechnologies.com/innovation ] - aimed at clients, partners and employees aspiring to put forward new business ideas within the telecommunications sector [Risk Management & Data Analytics].



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460947/WeDo_Technologies_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653724/WeDo_Open_Innovation.jpg )



The purpose of the competition is to challenge participants to come up with new business ideas, products and/or services focusing on current and future trends, within the scope of risk management and data analytics.



For Rui Paiva, WeDo Technologies CEO, "Innovation not only a fundamental part of WeDo Technologies but it's also part of our DNA. Therefore, we believe the best way to celebrate this is by challenging all those who dare to think outside the box and discover the next big innovation within the Telecoms sector." Also, according to Rui Paiva, "The concept of open innovation is simple and as follows: encourage game-changing ideas capable of being developed into very interesting business opportunities."



WeDo Technologies suggests the analysis of key themes within the sector, including Blockchain, GDPR & Data Privacy, 5G, Machine Learning, to name a few. Proposals should have market potential, be realistically achievable and, of course, be absolutely game-changing.



How can you participate?



All candidates should apply by April 2nd through the company's website [http://www.wedotechnologies.com/innovation/submit-your-idea ]. Participation is open to individuals as well as teams consisting of three.



Five selected finalists will present their ideas at WeDo Technologies' largest annual event - Worldwide User Group Cascais'18, [http://ww1.wedotechnologies.com/en/events/2018/worldwide-user-group ] which takes place on May 9-11th at Hotel Miragem, in Cascais, Portugal. They will have six minutes to deliver their pitch to a panel chosen by WeDo.



Panel members will be Claudia Azevedo CEO of SONAE IM, Rui Paiva, WeDo's CEO, Joao Moita (COO), Bernardo Galvao Lucas (CMO) and Alvaro Ribeiro (CTO) for WeDo Technologies.



The winning candidate will receive a EUR5,000 Amazon gift card and see their idea implemented by WeDo Technologies. For more information, please consult the online rules [http://www.wedotechnologies.com/innovation/content/contest/2018/open_innovation_terms_conditions.pdf ] .



About WeDo Technologies



Founded in 2001, WeDo Technologies is the global market leader in Revenue Assurance [http://www.wedotechnologies.com/en/revenue-assurance ] and Fraud Management [http://www.wedotechnologies.com/en/fraud-management ] through Risk Management software solutions.



WeDo Technologies provides software and expert consultancy to Telecom Operators and Communication Service Providers worldwide. Currently we count with over 200 customers, spread across 108 countries, with network of 600+ highly-skilled professional experts. Our offices are geographically spread in the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America.



WeDo Technologies' software analyzes large quantities of data allowing one to monitor, control, manage and optimize processes, ensuring revenue protection and risk mitigation.



With over 200 customers - including some of the world's leading blue chip organizations - WeDo Technologies has long been recognized as the constant innovator in assuring the success of its customers along a journey of continuous transformation.



WeDo Technologies. Know The Unknown.



Find our nearest office: http://www.wedotechnologies.com/en/offices



http://www.wedotechnologies.com



Latest news on @WeDoNews







Contacts



Public and Press Relations / Corporate Communications - WeDo Technologies

Inez Correa de Sa

inez.sa@wedotechnologies.com

Mob.: +351-939650788



Product Marketing and Analyst Relations - WeDo Technologies

Carlos Marques

Carlos.Marques@wedotechnologies.com

Mob.: +351-939650124













Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653724/WeDo_Open_Innovation.jpg







http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460947/WeDo_Technologies_Logo.jpg









