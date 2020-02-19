FP Markets Launches New "Traders Hub" Information Resource

In its 15th year, FP Markets continues to strengthen its online offering with the launch of its new trading information resource



SYDNEY, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets [https://www.fpmarkets.com/], the ASIC-regulated global CFD and Forex broker founded in 2005, continues to strengthen its online offering by announcing the launch of its new trading information resource - Traders Hub [https://www.fpmarkets.com/blog/] which is packed full of the latest data and analysis:



- Daily Technical Analysis - from our team of industry experts

- Daily Fundamental Analysis - from our team of industry experts

- Weekly Analysis - start the week with video and technical analysis on the global markets

- Trading Knowledge - A wide range of articles, ebooks and videos to enhance trading knowledge

- Company News - Find out all the latest news about FP Markets.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092365/FP_Markets_Traders_Hub.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092365/FP_Markets_Traders_Hub.jpg]



Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at FP Markets, commented, "We are excited to announce the launch of our new trading information resource - FP Markets Traders Hub - which is a rich source of fresh and informative content and daily technical and fundamental analysis to assist all levels of trader from beginner to advanced.Traders Hub further enhances our online offering and continues with our commitment to provide our traders with unparalleled trading conditions.We are now in our 15(th) year at FP Markets and we pride ourselves on the continual evolution of our online offering as well as our commitment to investing heavily in providing advanced technology to traders, which we believe is unrivalled in the marketplace."



FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments across Forex [https://www.fpmarkets.com/forex-trading], Indices [https://www.fpmarkets.com/indices], Stocks, Commodities [https://www.fpmarkets.com/trading-instruments/commodities] and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and the convenience of being able to trade CFDs from the one account is why so many traders are opting to trade with FP Markets.



Notes to Editors



About FP Markets:





-- FP Markets is an Australian ASIC-regulated global CFD and Forex provider

with more than 15 years of industry experience.

-- The company's vision has always been to deliver the ultimate trading

destination for clients by combining the best technology, product range,

pricing and client services available to those wanting to trade the

markets.

-- FP Markets offers consistently tighter spreads from 0.0 pips and

leverage up to 500:1

-- FP Markets prides itself on its deep understanding of what traders are

looking for. Our clients can also trade on-the-go from their mobile

devices across several powerful online platforms including MetaTrader 4,

MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and IRESS.

-- With top-tier liquidity and market-leading ECN pricing as well as

ultra-fast execution speed, clients possess all the confidence that they

need to truly trust the services of their chosen broker.

-- The company's outstanding 24/5 multilingual service has been recognised

by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the

industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction

Award,' five years running.

-- FP Markets has been recognised as the Best Global Forex Value Broker by

Global Forex Awards 2019 and as Australia's Most Intelligent Solution

Provider in Forex Trading.

More information can be found at https://www.fpmarkets.com [https://www.fpmarkets.com/] & https://www.fpmarkets.com/blog/ [https://www.fpmarkets.com/blog/]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092365/FP_Markets_Traders_Hub.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092365/FP_Markets_Traders_Hub.jpg]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092366/FP_Markets_Traders_Hub.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092366/FP_Markets_Traders_Hub.jpg]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092366/FP_Markets_Traders_Hub.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092366/FP_Markets_Traders_Hub.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Andria Phiniefs, +61-2-8252-6800, a.phiniefs@fpmarkets.com



