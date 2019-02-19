Avidity Science(TM) Celebrates 50 Years Of Excellence

WATERFORD, Wisconsin, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Science launches its golden anniversary today with a year-long celebration of achievements and milestones from the past 50 years. From humble beginnings in a small farmhouse, Avidity Science, formerly known as Edstrom Industries; has expanded to become a leading innovator in the global science community through a unique combination of water purification and delivery, environmental monitoring, and service solutions. Today, more than 17 million Edstrom(TM) animal watering valves operate worldwide.



Commenting on the golden anniversary milestone, Doug Lohse, CEO said, "The same commitment to quality and innovation established in 1969 by the company's founders, Bill and Sylvia Edstrom, will remain our focus as we look ahead to the next 50 years. We are proud of our role in the life changing research, and we want to sincerely thank our customers for the trust they have placed in Avidity Science."



Avidity Science's commitment to quality and safety are reflected in the certification to ISO 9001:2015 across both of its manufacturing sites in the US and the UK. Avidity Science has received a variety of awards and recognitions, including UK business awards, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year and being recognized within an elite group of companies in Wisconsin to receive the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) award from OSHA, which honors businesses maintaining an exemplary safety program with an injury and illness rate below the national average for its industrial classification.



Avidity Science will celebrate its golden anniversary through a series of communication updates and special events throughout the year to honor and recognize team members and customers. There will be announcements on the latest developments with new products and technology updates, such as the upcoming launch of Watchdog EX(TM), the newest control and monitoring solution offered by Avidity Science. Updates will continue to appear on the newly redesigned Avidity Science website.



Join the celebration and take a walk through a half-a-century worth of history and developments by visiting www.AvidityScience.com/50years [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2378294-1&h=3462111653&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avidityscience.com%2F50years&a=www.AvidityScience.com%2F50years]. #50YEARS&BUILDING



About Avidity Science: Avidity Science is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier in automated animal watering systems, water purification and treatment systems, environmental monitoring software, and laboratory equipment, serving the scientific research community. Headquartered in Waterford, Wisconsin, Avidity Science includes the Edstrom animal watering solutions, the UK-based company previously known as Triple Red, and most recently CT Chemicals in Lebanon, Ohio.



For more information about the 50th anniversary and company, please visit: www.AvidityScience.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2378294-1&h=2162836540&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avidityscience.com%2F&a=www.AvidityScience.com]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823191/Avidity_Science_50th_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2378294-1&h=1951171326&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F823191%2FAvidity_Science_50th_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F823191%2FAvidity_Science_50th_Logo.jpg]



