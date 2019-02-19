Wyndham Rewards to Expand Award-Winning Programme with a Faster Way to Free Nights, New Places to Stay and More Ways to Earn and Redeem

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards programme, is about to become even more rewarding this April with plans to introduce a wide-array of new features--from free nights at thousands of hotels starting at just 7,500 points (half their original redemption cost), to the addition of more than 900 La Quinta® hotels, to the ability to earn and redeem points with a host of new and expanded partners.



A direct response to research and feedback from programme members, the effort underscores Wyndham's ongoing commitment to delivering a simple, generous rewards programme that's uniquely designed for the needs of the everyday traveller. Wyndham Rewards currently has approximately 61 million enrolled members worldwide.



"We know members love the simplicity and generosity of Wyndham Rewards but we also know they want greater flexibility when it comes to where and how they can redeem their points," said Eliot Hamlisch, senior vice president of global loyalty and partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "With these changes, we're making thousands of hotels available for half the points and what's more, drastically expanding the ways in which they can earn and redeem those points, making it easier than ever for them to engage with the programme."



Here's what Wyndham Rewards members have to look forward to starting this April:



A Faster Way to Free and Discounted Nights

More members will be able to redeem points where and how they want, because Wyndham Rewards will begin offering three tiers instead of just one for both free night redemptions (go free) and points + cash redemptions (go fast). Members will also start earning points on the cash portion of points + cash redemptions, when previously they did not.





-- Free Nights Starting at Just 7,500 PointsFree night redemptions will be

available at 7,500 points, 15,000 points, and 30,000 points, while

points + cash redemptions will be available at 1,500 points + cash,

3,000 points + cash, and 6,000 points + cash, respectively. All

redemptions will be per bedroom, per night. Approximately one-third of

the programme's hotel portfolio--nearly 3,000 hotels--is expected to

move to the more affordable 7,500 point tier while approximately 200

properties will move into the new 30,000 point tier.

Over 30,000 Hotels, Club Resorts, Vacation Rentals and Counting

Wyndham Rewards already offers one of the largest, most diverse redemption portfolios in the world and now it's getting even bigger, from thousands of club resorts and vacation rentals to more than 900 La Quinta hotels.





-- Wyndham Rewards Welcomes La Quinta La Quinta hotels will officially

become part of Wyndham Rewards on April 3. Free night redemptions will

start as low as 7,500 points, and with every qualified stay, members

will earn 10 points per dollar spent or a minimum of 1,000 points,

whichever is higher.

More Ways to Earn, More Ways to Redeem

Providing more ways to earn and redeem points than ever before, Wyndham Rewards will debut a host of new and expanded partnerships this April. Among them, members can look forward to earning and redeeming points with Viator when booking tours and activities around the globe. The program will also unveil a new shopping portal, enabling members to earn points on purchases with thousands of online retailers.





-- Extra Points on StaysIn addition to new earn and redeem partners, Gold,

Platinum and Diamond Wyndham Rewards members will be able to earn extra

points on their qualified stays with the introduction of accelerated

earn. Gold members will earn 10% more in base points, Platinum members

will earn 15% more and Diamond members will earn 20% more. Accelerated

earn replaces point bonuses, which were previously awarded annually for

Platinum and Diamond members.

The vast majority of the above programme changes are anticipated to take effect starting April 3, 2019. La Quinta Returns® will officially end at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 2, 2019. Additional information related to earn and redeem opportunities with new partners is expected to be available in late March. For more information on Wyndham Rewards, including full details on the changes and new benefits listed above, or to enrol in the programme visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/comingsoon [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2373822-3&h=3050424573&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wyndhamrewards.com%2Fcomingsoon&a=www.wyndhamrewards.com%2Fcomingsoon].



About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards programme by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards programme with more than 30,000 hotels, club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveller, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 8,000 hotels or tens of thousands of club resorts and vacation rentals through partnership with Wyndham Destinations and others. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2373822-3&h=2264081414&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wyndhamrewards.com%2F&a=www.wyndhamrewards.com]. You've earned this.®



About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 810,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Ramada Encore®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme offers approximately 61 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2373822-3&h=1786041262&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wyndhamhotels.com%2F&a=www.wyndhamhotels.com].



