GreyOrange adds Flexo modular sortation system to its AI-powered solutions for Flexible Automation in modern distribution and logistics centers

GreyOrange Flexo(TM) enables fully scalable sortation systems to deliver optimal productivity



HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotics and warehouse automation company GreyOrange, launched its latest modular sortation system, designed for modern distribution and logistics centers serving retail, and courier and express companies. The Flexo(TM) robotics system was demonstrated to customers and visitors in Stuttgart at the 17th edition of LogiMAT, an international trade fair for intralogistics solutions.



Designed for versatility, portability and sortation efficiency, the new GreyOrange Flexo(TM) modular sortation system fits well in most warehouses thanks to its fluidic layouts, requiring minimal additional infrastructure. This high-performance system, capable of operating 24x7 round the clock, reduces cost per shipment and dependency on additional labor during peaks. The AI-enabled robotics system can be easily scaled to meet evolving business needs to handle large peaks, and reduced during non-peak hours to minimise operating costs. Flexo components are designed to allow for fast implementation in as short as 15 days due to its simple design, modularity and standardisation.



Samay Kohli, CEO and Co-founder, GreyOrange, highlighted, "Our new robotics systems offer the type of flexible automation, as opposed to rigid automation, that modern warehouses need to operate with agility in a complex environment. GreyMatter, our AI-enabled Warehouse Execution Platform, makes all the difference in unlocking new levels of productivity. Flexo is cost-efficient and makes the system more investment-friendly. Capacity can be increased easily with the addition of more Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) as the business grows."



Today, postal, courier and express businesses face many new kinds of challenges due to unprecedented growth in volumes, combined with the volatility of peak periods, and increasing customer expectations for same and next day deliveries. To remain competitive, logistics centers need to be enabled by new-generation technologies that can cope with the fast-evolving realities of the industry.



Sid Chatterjee, Vice President - Products, GreyOrange, added, "The unique feature of the Flexo modular sortation system is its fleet of AMRs. These carry parcels from inducts - where parcels arrive - to its sort destination, using the most efficient path determined by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms. These robots perform high-speed sortation, similar to a fixed conveyor sorter conventional sorting systems, with added advantages such as the ability to add sorting capacity during peak periods, much faster deployment, easier layout updates, and modular components that can be individually turned off when not in use."



Its plug-and-play modular components, can be added at any time without incurring downtime. Designed with no single point of failure, Flexo can handle up to 12,000 parcels per hour sorting up to hundreds of destinations; including common post and courier items up to 15 kgs (33 pounds).



Recognised as one of the world's top 50 robotics companies by Robotics Business Review for three consecutive years since 2016, GreyOrange has customer sites located in USA, South America, Europe and Asia.



About GreyOrange GreyOrange is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys advanced robotics systems for automation in distribution and fulfilment centers. Through the use of flexible automation, the power of AI and exceptional customer service, we work closely with businesses to recognize their needs, optimize the supply chain and enhance process efficiency. As we prepare businesses for the future, our customers can focus on what they do best: create, sell and innovate. We help our customers evolve their business, without sacrificing what makes it unique. Founded in 2011, GreyOrange is headquartered in Singapore with offices in India, Japan, Germany and USA, and three state-of-the-art research and development centers in India, USA and Singapore. To know more, visit www.GreyOrange.com [https://www.greyorange.com/].



