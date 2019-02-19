GKN Additive Opens First Customer Center in China

DANYANG, China, February 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



By sharing expertise, GKN Additive aims to accelerate adoption of Metal Additive



Manufacturing in China for the automotive market



GKN Additive [https://www.gknpm.com/en/our-businesses/gkn-additive ], a leader in the metal additive manufacturing market, providing solutions from powder to design concept to production, has opened the doors of its first customer center in China. At the state-of-the-art facility in Danyang, customers and partners can learn about all aspects of metal 3D printing and work with GKN Additive's engineers to design and print components with hands-on prototyping workshops.



The new location now extends the reach of GKN Additive's global print network to Asia. Today, six R&D and manufacturing locations across Europe, North America and Asia form a digital print network, embedded in Industry 4.0, to ensure global scalability and faster delivery to GKN Additive's customers.



"China is the world's largest automotive market and automotive manufacturing country for conventional and new energy vehicles. Automotive development activities have shifted from traditional regions to China, and this leads to an increased demand on new technologies like additive manufacturing," said Guido Degen, President Additive Manufacturing at GKN Powder Metallurgy.



"We believe that metal additive manufacturing is one of the future processes that will have great effect on the automotive industry and electric vehicle production. From saving time to market through rapid prototyping to redesigning and rethinking parts and assemblies for additive, to reduced inventories by on-demand replacements - metal AM adds value during the whole component life cycle."



Already established as one of the top 5 suppliers of the Chinese premium automotive market



GKN Powder Metallurgy, comprised of GKN Hoeganaes, GKN Sinter Metals and GKN Additive, employs a team of more than 500 people across two locations in Danyang and Yizheng in the coastal Jiangsu province, north of Shanghai. Since entering the Chinese market in 2006, GKN Powder Metallurgy has gained market share each year and is now one of the top five suppliers of the Chinese automotive premium market.



GKN Powder Metallurgy China manufactures highly engineered metal powders and sintered products primarily for automotive engine, transmission and body & chassis applications. In 2018 both facilities supplied millions of VVT rotors, VVT stators and synchronizer hubs to leading automotive customers in China, like Schaeffler, Denso, VW, Getrag and JATCO.



For more information about the customer center and how to take advantage of metal additive manufacturing, we invite you to visit GKN Additive at TCT Asia in Shanghai from February 21-23, Stand W5-C60.



About GKN Additive



GKN Additive is a digital manufacturer of advanced metal AM parts and materials for prototypes, medium series and the aftermarket, striving to push new technologies to the limit to make them simpler, faster and more accessible. GKN Additive is backed by GKN Powder Metallurgy's dual expertise in powder production, metal processing and an engineering network of more than 7,000 employees in 28 locations around the world.



Global Media Contact Susanne Trautmann Susanne.trautmann@gkn.com +49-151-6404-4890







