Quali Raises $54 Million in New Funding to Help Enterprise DevOps Streamline Infrastructure Complexity

Greenfield Partners and JVP co-lead new round after record sales of CloudShell Platform to Global 2000 and innovators around the world



AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3039215-1&h=1423198459&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quali.com%2F&a=Quali], the Infrastructure Automation at Scale(TM) company, today announced $54 million in new funding, co-led by Greenfield Partners [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3039215-1&h=2254955831&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenfieldlp.com%2F&a=Greenfield+Partners] and JVP [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3039215-1&h=587781957&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jvpvc.com%2F&a=JVP]. The company will use the funds to further expand its stellar customer base, enable new partnerships, strengthen its market leadership position, accelerate CloudShell innovation, and grow the Quali team.



Quali's CloudShell platform simplifies cloud infrastructure, making it accessible and secure for application development and deployment, accelerating digital transformation. Quali's mission is to unlock business value encumbered by technology operations, and to unleash the time and talent of technology teams so they are free to build the future--to develop, test, and deploy with simple self-service at any time, on any cloud, or even on-prem.



Despite COVID-19, Quali has experienced a record year, with significant growth, serving customers such as Cisco, Microsoft, Dell, Verizon, multiple banks, and cloud service providers. Quali investors see the immense potential in bringing automation to the masses. In addition to the continued support from Kreos Capital, this round also welcomes a fund managed by Hamilton Lane as a new investor.



While traditional Infrastructure as Code (IaC) players have focused on catering to a relatively small set of experts, Quali's technology simplifies the user experience--effectively making cloud infrastructure, and its complexity, invisible to the application teams who need it.



"Development teams are burdened by the time and complexity of setting up and operating cloud infrastructure. Quali empowers developers to develop, testers to test, planners to plan, and ops to operate by offering safe and productive access to hybrid cloud infrastructure," said Quali CEO, Lior Koriat. "Since Quali's most recent funding in 2018, the company experienced rapid growth in sales, platform innovation, and expanded its own workforce globally."



"Quali has proven its position as a market leader in the DevOps and Infrastructure Automation category, servicing tier-1 customers across multiple segments," said Erel Margalit, Founder and Chairman at JVP. "This is one of our most fascinating companies, and we are happy to join forces with Shay Grinfeld, Managing Partner at Greenfield Partners, and Boaz Dinte, Managing Partner at Qumra Capital, who helped build leading companies in this category such as JFrog, BigPanda, and others. Alongside Yoav Tzruya, Quali's Chairperson, and the vast experience of JVP in building international companies such as CyberArk and QlikTech, we are confident that together with Lior and Quali's great team both in Israel and the US, the company will become the next big thing."



Quali's new Board Member, Shay Grinfeld, Managing Partner at Greenfield Partners, said, "Our investment thesis was built around Quali's unique ability to streamline cloud and infrastructure complexity for application and technology teams with the growing adoption of DevOps methodology and CI/CD procedures. We are impressed with their recent growth and are excited about the opportunity to build an exceptional business."



"With the growing adoption of DevOps and CI/CD best practices, beyond early adopters, challenges related to scaling such practices are becoming more prevalent--removing operational, process and knowledge bottlenecks, reducing costs, assuring governance and unifying infrastructure. This is where Quali shines", stated Yoav Tzruya, General Partner at JVP and chairperson of Quali, "While Atlassian and JFrog solve needs around process management and streamlining dev-to-prod, Quali focuses on abstracting away and automating infrastructure, and enabling the CRO to focus on sales, instead of the complexities of demos and POCs, the developers to develop instead of spending resources on IT and cloud provisioning, and operations to offer best in class customer experience instead of worrying about costs and governance."



"What attracts me to Quali is their ability to bring essential automation technology directly to the masses (developers) without requiring deep expertise," said Boaz Dinte, a board member of Quali and JFrog. "It's the same thing that impressed me as an early investor at JFrog and I could not be more excited about Quali's future."



"Quali's automation framework further enhances our ability to build tomorrow's future today, allowing Verizon to deliver amazing new technology to our customers at the speed of DevOps," said John Musa, Manager at Verizon Wireless.



New Customers: Category-leading companies in consumer electronics, telco, banking, technology, media, and more rely on Quali to deliver more productivity, faster time to market, and reduced business risks.



New innovation: In addition to 1-click infrastructure setup, Quali's CloudShell Platform features the industry's only "no-click" auto-decommissioning of cloud environments as well as its unique auto-tagging capabilities, both of which are essential for cloud cost visibility and cloud cost control.



New employee growth: With aggressive hiring goals in every functional area, Quali will nearly double its employment, filling multiple new positions at its new offices in Austin and Tel Aviv and across the US, Europe, and Asia.



More information on open positions can be found at https://www.quali.com/about-us/careers/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3039215-1&h=430973291&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quali.com%2Fabout-us%2Fcareers%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quali.com%2Fabout-us%2Fcareers%2F].



About Quali Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Infrastructure Automation at Scale. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell platform to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit https://www.quali.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3039215-1&h=2657099651&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quali.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quali.com%2F] and follow Quali on Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3039215-1&h=4196231430&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FQualiSystems&a=Twitter] and LinkedIn [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3039215-1&h=733891617&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fqualisystems%2F&a=LinkedIn].



About Greenfield Partners Greenfield Partners is an Israel-based investment firm focused on early growth stage technology and tech-enabled businesses. With a dual presence in Tel Aviv and New York, the Greenfield team fuses investment and operating experience, deep local Israeli roots, and an expansive global network to support entrepreneurs in their quest to build thriving technology companies. Greenfield's roots date back to 2016, when it was established by TPG Growth as an investment platform for early growth technology investments in Israel. An independent fund since 2020, its culture remains grounded in this heritage, bringing the rigor and depth of private equity to early growth investing. The Greenfield team continues to serve as Senior Advisors to TPG Growth, and in this context seeks opportunities for collaboration on selected large-check, growth stage investments in Israel. Its portfolio includes such companies as Avanan, BigPanda, Guardicore, and Vast Data. More information about Greenfield Partners is available at www.greenfieldlp.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3039215-1&h=2214730162&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenfieldlp.com%2F&a=www.greenfieldlp.com].



About (JVP) Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3039215-1&h=1119779346&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jvpvc.com%2F&a=Jerusalem+Venture+Partners+(JVP]), founded and led by Dr. Erel Margalit, is an internationally renowned venture capital fund. JVP has raised $1.4 billion to date across nine funds, and has been listed numerous times by Preqin, and other rankings, as one of the top-ten consistently performing VC firms worldwide. JVP has built over 150 companies, leveraging a broad network of partners and market expertise to help companies become global market leaders. JVP was recently chosen by New York City and EDC to lead the cyber security cyber hub in NYC. Among the pioneering firms of the Israeli venture capital industry, JVP has been instrumental in building some of the largest companies out of Israel, facilitating 12 Initial Public Offerings on NASDAQ, including CyberArk Software, QLIK Technologies, and Cogent Communications among others. https://www.jvpvc.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3039215-1&h=3738433120&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jvpvc.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jvpvc.com%2F]



