Customers Adopt GameChange's 94% GCR MaxSpan EastWest(TM) Fixed-Tilt for Higher Power Production

vrijdag 18 december 2020 20:36 Economie
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that its global customers are requesting designs utilizing the GameChange Solar MaxSpan EastWest(TM) configuration for fixed-tilt systems. With a GCR up to 94%, competitive price, and high strength steel structure, the MaxSpan EastWest(TM) Fixed-Tilt is a considerable system for owners seeking higher power production.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: "As module prices fall, GameChange Solar's MaxSpan EastWest(TM) Fixed-Tilt system combines higher system kWh output versus trackers with extreme value pricing to make the MaxSpan EastWest(TM) Fixed-Tilt a superior alternative."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com [mailto:derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com]

Web site: http://www.gamechangesolar.com/

