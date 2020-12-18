Jump into the Lively World of Gardenscapes on AppGallery Today

For a limited time only, Huawei users get up to 20% cashback value on every in-app purchase - one of the best global promotions so far



SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardenscapes, the popular match-3 puzzle game from Playrix, is now available on AppGallery! From today, AppGallery users will get to embark on a journey alongside their trusty butler, Austin, as they restore a beautiful garden to its formal glory by completing thousands of match-3 puzzle levels.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387474/Huawei_AppGallery.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387474/Huawei_AppGallery.jpg ]



As part of AppGallery's global year-end Game Fest campaign, Huawei users can enjoy exclusive cashback offers up to 20% cashback - the best value you can find- on in-app purchases over the winter period.



"We are delighted to be able to offer more gamers across the globe access to our well-loved Gardenscapes game by launching on AppGallery. The support and guidance that we have received from Huawei in the process has been great and we are pleased to be able to offer cashback offers to our committed audience." Said Maxim Kirilenko, Business Development Director at Playrix.



For those who already have Gardenscapes installed, gamers can simply log in with their Facebook account to save game progress. The game can then be downloaded from AppGallery [https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C103291473] to claim exclusive cashback offers by logging in through the same Facebook account (or download AppGallery here [https://consumer.huawei.com/en/mobileservices/appgallery/] if using a non-Huawei device).



In Gardenscapes, players will get to enjoy the satisfaction of rebuilding a garden to its former glory through a familiar yet fresh gameplay experience. Alongside the standard match-3 puzzle mechanics, the game offers special power-ups and boosters, such as Firecrackers and Bombs, to change up the overall gaming experience for the users. With thousands of unique levels and varying degree of difficulties, it is sure to delight puzzle game fans!



The game also has an intricate storyline that adds a different dimension to the whole experience. As players proceed with restoration, they will get to uncover the various secrets behind the garden while accompanied by various unique characters and an adorable pet. Players can even team up with their friends on Gardenscapes by syncing their Facebook account. Once synced, they can send lives to each other and partner up to achieve the top position on the leaderboard.



"With the launch of Playrix's Gardenscapes on AppGallery, we're excited to welcome another huge partner to our rapidly growing app store. With this exclusive offer, we are putting our consumers in control, providing additional value with new ways to enjoy gaming. Thanks to AppGallery, users can fully personalise and manage their world of apps, with a safe and secure open gateway that offers freedom, choice and flexibility," said Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President, Huawei Mobile Services Europe.



AppGallery, which is HUAWEI official Android Application store, strives to be the definitive app marketplace that offers consumers with more choices and provides developers with more innovative technology to redefine the possibilities for users' experiences. The global year-end Game Fest campaign, which seeks to encourage users to explore new ways to play on the platform with a series of exclusive benefits, is one of the many campaigns that AppGallery offers throughout the year and is a testament to AppGallery's commitment to realising its vision.



AppGallery also actively collaborates with top global brands and gaming developers to bring them on board the platform to ensure consumers have access to some of the most popular mobile games. AppGallery provides over 500 million active users across more than 170 countries and regions around the world with thousands of apps across 18 categories, including games, social media, entertainment, and more.



Promotion details for the different participating countries are as follows:



Players in Europe and Russia can enjoy 20% cashback on purchases from the 15th December until 14th January, and players in United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Pakistan, Morocco, and South Africa will receive 15% cashback from 25th December to 31st December.



In Latin America, Huawei users can take advantage of these deals from 24th December until 8th January with cashback of 15% for gamers based in Brazil and Argentina, and 20% for Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, and Dominican Republic.



More than that, not only for the Huawei users in China region of HongKong, Taiwan, and Macau, but also the users in Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, they can obtain 20% cashback from 15th December to 31st December.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387474/Huawei_AppGallery.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387474/Huawei_AppGallery.jpg]



CONTACT: Andy Lim, M: +65 8533 5234, Andy.Lim@grayling.com, Sam Patchett, +44 (0)787 9396536, Sam.Patchett@grayling.com



