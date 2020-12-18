Huawei Kicks Off New AppGallery Promotion to Boost E-commerce Retail Business

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei [http://www.huawei.com/], the leading global technology company, has launched a promotion on its mobile app platform, AppGallery, to deliver benefits for e-commerce businesses and app developers. The initiative aims to boost and support brands and enterprises in a period marked by difficult market conditions for many businesses.



The promotion includes prominent positioning on AppGallery's popular 'Collections' tab highlighting e-commerce brands, sliding banners on the home page, and free advertising worth up to EUR2500. Businesses and content providers can sign up before December 31(st) to get in front of AppGallery's 36 million monthly active users in Europe.



Three business groups are being targeted: e-commerce brands and businesses with no presence on AppGallery; businesses with apps on AppGallery but willing to upgrade to Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to gain from the platform's additional advantages and increased audience; existing e-commerce businesses whose apps already integrate with HMS.



The AppGallery promotion offers:





-- Top 5 inclusion in AppGallery's 'Collection' tab on the Home Page,

highlighting themed or seasonal collections

-- Sliding banner ad featuring the apps on the Home Page

-- Access to AppGallery's 'Gift' tab, allowing businesses to make special

offers

-- Access to Push notifications

-- In-country technical support and business support for app integration

-- Optimisation of integration kits, including Ads kit for easy

monetisation

-- 5 or 10 days free advertising on AppGallery worth EUR250 per day¹

-- Preferential share scheme with favourable ad click revenues

"We are throwing the full gamut of our technical, marketing and revenue-raising abilities at this offer so e-commerce retailers and app developers can benefit immediately," said Wang Heng, Vice President Global Partnerships and Eco Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group, CEE and Nordics. "This is an outstanding offer that we expect to be over-subscribed very quickly, so content providers need to sign up now."



Huawei has streamlined the process of app integration with HMS to five simple steps. It takes one day to obtain a registration approval, less than 15 minutes for creating an application and service provisioning, and then it's three days per kit development before final application release.



Already signed up are global food delivery service Bolt Food [https://food.bolt.eu/en-us/], Danish online takeaway portal hungry.dk [https://www.hungry.dk/] and Smyk [https://www.smyk.com/], a major children's department store network in Poland. The list of participating brands is growing and includes businesses from Sweden, Finland, Slovenia and Austria.



The promotional offer is available to e-commerce businesses from the CEE and Nordic region until the end of 2020. Follow https://id7.cloud.huawei.com/CAS/portal/userRegister/regbyemail.html [https://id7.cloud.huawei.com/CAS/portal/userRegister/regbyemail.html] to join AppGallery now.



¹Applies to content providers (CPs) from the CEE & Nordics region only. For eligibility and further information please contact your local Huawei office. T&Cs vary per country.



CONTACT: Rafal Kwiatkowski, 07833 082976, rafal.kwiatkowski@huawei.com [mailto:rafal.kwiatkowski@huawei.com]



PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388718/Huawei_AppGallery_boilerplate.pdf [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388718/Huawei_AppGallery_boilerplate.pdf]



