Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) chooses ION Treasury's Reval Treasury Services for virtual account management

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, today announced that Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has chosen ION Treasury's Reval Treasury Services to bring to market new products for their corporate customers.



RBI is one of the leading banks in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). With operations in 13 CEE markets, the company is committed to driving efficiencies and providing high-quality customized cash management solutions.



Susanne Prager, Head of Cash Management at RBI, said: "Our longstanding relationship with ION and Reval made them the natural choice to deliver virtual account management to our customers. ION is a proven partner who can guarantee a fast time-to-market, integrate with our existing IT infrastructure, and provide a state-of-the-art user interface. What's more, ION has a proven track record of delivering on time and on budget."



Rich Grossi, CEO of ION Treasury, said: "We're delighted to continue our partnership with RBI. For RBI's clients, our solution will automate the bank reconciliation process directly in their ERP systems. It will also provide flexible, self-service options, automate manual processes, and reduce costs."



ION Treasury's Reval Treasury Services is a scalable liquidity solution designed exclusively for banks to enrich their existing corporate banking services. It provides flexible cash concentration, sophisticated interest calculation, cash visibility, cash forecasting, and virtual account management.



About Raiffeisen Bank International AG



Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) regards Austria, where it is a leading corporate and investment bank, as well as Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) as its home market. 13 markets of the region are covered by subsidiary banks. Additionally, the group comprises numerous other financial service providers, for instance in the fields of leasing, asset management, as well as M&A. To support its business activities, RBI operates representative offices and service branches at selected Asian and Western European locations.



Around 47,000 employees service 16.5 million customers through approx. 2,100 business outlets, the by far largest part thereof in CEE. RBI's shares have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2005.



RBI is Austria's second-largest bank with a balance sheet total of EUR 150.8 billion (as per 30 September 2019). The Austrian Regional Raiffeisen Banks hold approximately 58.8 per cent of the shares, the remainder of around 41.2 per cent is free-float.



About ION



ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. For more information, visit www.iongroup.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2674740-1&h=2742399724&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.iongroup.com%2F&a=www.iongroup.com].



