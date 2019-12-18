Large Real-World Data Confirm Safety and Effectiveness of LIXIANA®▼ (edoxaban) in Routine Clinical Practice for Elderly AF Patients with Comorbid

· Results published in the European Heart Journal - Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy [https://academic.oup.com/ehjcvp/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/ehjcvp/pvz070/5644339?redirectedFrom=fulltext], showed rates of thromboembolism similar to those observed in the ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 clinical trial([1])



MUNICH, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH (hereafter, "Daiichi Sankyo") today announced outcomes from one of the largest observational studies in mainly Caucasian atrial fibrillation (AF) patients being treated with LIXIANA(® )▼(edoxaban). The results of the Danish observational cohort study, published in the European Heart Journal - Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy [https://academic.oup.com/ehjcvp/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/ehjcvp/pvz070/5644339?redirectedFrom=fulltext], showed that rates of thromboembolism (ischemic stroke and systemic embolism) were similar to those observed in the composite 'stroke' outcome in the ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 clinical trial, a study that compared the long-term efficacy and safety of LIXIANA with warfarin in AF patients. In addition, primary (composite) bleeding outcomes requiring hospitalisation were approximately 50% lower than observed in ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48.(1) The real-world findings reinforce LIXIANA's efficacy and safety profile in elderly AF patients in routine clinical practice.(1)



Commenting on the study, lead author, Assoc. Professor Peter Brønnum Nielsen, Aalborg Thrombosis Research Unit, Department of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Health, Aalborg University, Denmark, said: "These new data, reporting on outcomes in a European AF population seen in routine clinical practice, are reassuring as they reinforce previous evidence that edoxaban has a good safety profile and is an effective treatment for the prevention of stroke in a broad AF population."



The primary effectiveness endpoint of thromboembolism, comprised of a composite outcome of stroke and systemic embolism, occurred 41 times. In patients taking LIXIANA 30 mg daily (dose reduced) the event rate was 2.07 per 100 person-years, and in those taking LIXIANA 60 mg daily (full dose) the event rate was 1.62 per 100 person-years.([1])



"Real-world data, such as these, provide us with a greater understanding of AF treatment pathways and broaden our insight into the patient population," said Wolfgang Zierhut, MD, Executive Director Medical Affairs and Head Thrombosis and Cardiovascular at Daiichi Sankyo Europe. "We are committed to adding to the growing body of evidence on the use of edoxaban through real-world data, particularly in the underserved elderly population."



