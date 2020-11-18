Prysmian confirmed with improved scoring on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

CEO V. Battista "We are strongly committed to support the transition to renewable energy sources by making available the best cable technology"



MILAN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cables systems industry, confirmed with improved score, to 86 points from 84 points in 2019, in the ELQ Electrical Components & Equipments on the Dow Jones Sustainability World index, according to the result of the 2020 annual review conducted by S&P Global CSA. Prysmian is the only pure cable maker included in the most recognized sustainability index at global level, covering over 3,400 companies.



"We are very proud of this important achievement - commented Valerio Battista CEO of Prysmian Group - as it recognizes our commitment in constantly improve the sustainability of our operations, supply chain and organization. Sustainability is also integrated as a fundamental part of our business growth strategy. We are strongly committed to support the transition to renewable energy resources as well as to a digitalized and decarbonized world, by making available the most advanced cables and optical fiber technology for power grids and telecom networks".



Prysmian achieved the best results in Innovation Management - where last year's score was maintained -, in Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting and Talent Attraction & Retention where the score was improved.



At Prysmian Group, we strongly believe that Sustainability and Innovation are linked together. We have embarked on a comprehensive innovation effort including product carbon footprint, circular economy and low carbon product innovations for Energy transition and Digitalization.



Innovations like P-Laser, the first totally recyclable cable ensuring higher and more reliable performances, can contribute to the development of more performing and sustainable power grids. P Laser HVDC cable technology was chosen for the development of German Corridors, a milestone of the energy transition projects. Prysmian is also committed to sustainable innovation in the field of the optical fibre and cable for telecom networks, as demonstrated with the recent launch of a pilot project with the Dutch telecom operator KPN involving a fibre-optic network containing 90% recycled plastic.



Next November 24(th), Prysmian is launching a Sustainability Day [https://www.prysmiangroup.com/en/sustainability/prysmian-group-launches-sustainability-day] and three interactive online workshops in a new all-digital format for its annual Stakeholder Engagement event, an important appointment to shape priorities for the Group's sustainability strategy. Sustainability goals are achieved by working with our partners. The stakeholder engagement is a key part of Prysmian Group's sustainability strategy.



In 2020 Prysmian Group joined the international business community in the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders, a forum where companies share their ideas and experience in responding to climate change, hosted on Bloomberg website [https://sponsored.bloomberg.com/news/sponsors/tbd-media/Prysmian-Group/?adv=25428&prx_t=eAYGA7hNGApwYQA&sref=HAhuEm26] and 50 climate leaders hub [https://www.50climateleaders.com/prysmian-group-sustainable-and-digitised-cables-that-connect-the-world/].



Prysmian Group



Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 106 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.



