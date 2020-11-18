Growatt ranks among the top PV brands in Hungary, Poland and Denmark

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, even with the world hit hard by COVID-19, Growatt, one of the world's leading suppliers of PV inverters has managed to excel in the solar PV markets of Hungary, Poland and Denmark. German market intelligence provider EuPD Research has ranked Growatt as the top PV inverter brand in these markets.



Based on years of research, EuPD Research has analyzed performance of key players in the industry and carried out surveys among installers on brand awareness, customers' choice and distribution. Earlier this year, Growatt was also awarded Top Brand PV Seal 2020 by EuPD Research for its leading position in Australia and Netherlands [https://www.pv-magazine.com/press-releases/growatt-received-top-brand-pv-seal-awards-in-australia-and-netherlands/].



"We are very pleased to receive the awards of TOP BRAND PV INVERTER from EuPD Research. 2020 is a tough year for many companies and since the coronavirus outbreak, we've been working closely with our partners to monitor the situation, improve flexibility in stock management and strengthen our supply chain," said Lisa Zhang, Growatt marketing director.



Growatt has its presence in Europe for over a decade and has established an extensive network with 6 branches in the region, staffed with local employees. "Growatt has adopted the strategy of localization as our business expands globally. That significantly improves the efficiency of our product delivery, technical support and customer service. This year, our team has also gone online to provide support and service for our customers," Zhang added.



Growatt's product strategy also contributes to its strong growth and achievements in these countries according to Zhang. The company's new X generation inverters have compact design, smart and powerful features, and are increasingly popular among customers around the world.



About Growatt



Growatt is a global leader of smart energy solutions and provides residential, commercial and large scale PV inverters, energy storage, microgrid systems and smart energy management solutions. Growatt ranks among global top 10 PV inverter suppliers according to IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie. Founded in 2010, Growatt has established an extensive network with 14 branches worldwide. By the first half of 2020, Growatt had shipped over 2 million inverters to more than 100 countries around the world.



