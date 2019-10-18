Tongji University establishes Chinesisch-Deutsche Akademie für Wirtschaft und Management

- The new academy is committed to promoting exchanges and collaboration between China and Germany in the fields of economics, finance and management and providing technological and talent support



SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongji University announced the establishment of Chinesisch-Deutsche Akademie für Wirtschaft und Management (CDAM) on October 16. The academy is committed to developing a scientific theoretical foundation for economic and technological cooperation between China and Germany and for the ongoing implementation of China's Belt and Road initiative, by offering decision-making support and integrated solutions for addressing challenges facing multinationals operating in both countries, and building a pool of talented economic management professionals who will facilitate the comprehensive and strategic Sino-German partnership.



Tongji University party committee secretary Fang Shouen said during a speech delivered at the opening ceremony for CDAM, "Tongji University has long been committed to building on its storied connection with Germany in a move to expand the width and depth of its partnership with the country. CDAM is being established with the purpose of further strengthening the two countries' joint efforts in the fields of economics, finance and management with a view to engaging in academic exchanges, industry-education integration, university-industry collaborations and talent development. By exploring an innovative model with a focus on establishing world-class institutions with proven strength in the comprehensiveness of the curriculum, CDAM will respond to China's actual strategic development needs.



As a window through which China can form and deepen its partnership with Germany, Tongji University has always been committed to promoting bilateral exchanges in education, technology and culture. As the two countries continue to deepen their economic and technological collaboration and trade exchanges along with the ongoing implementation of the Belt and Road initiative, the integration and exchange of higher education between China and Germany play a key role in furthering the cultural exchange.



By leveraging the School of Economics and Management's strong curriculum in the fields of economics, finance and management as well as its years of experience in collaborating with universities around the world, Tongji University is establishing CDAM with the support of the Chinesisch-Deutsches Hochschulkolleg (Chinese German College for Postgraduate Studies (CDH)). Another mission of CDAM is to develop talented individuals who will put their expertise and skills acquired in both a Chinese and Western context into practice.



With the support of the School of Economics and Management and its competitive engineering management curriculum that highlights innovation and entrepreneurship, CDAM will establish five institutes with a focus on financial research, project management, industrial engineering, urban management, and innovation and entrepreneurship. By combining the resources provided by universities, governments and companies in China and Germany, CDAM aims to create a new standard in top-level curriculum integration, industry-education integration and international cooperation by boosting the two countries' industry-university-research collaboration, creating an educational brand that integrates talent development, scientific research and social services, while building a ecosystem encompassing Chinese and German research, education and social studies.



Founded over 60 years ago, the School of Economics and Management, Tongji University has developed unique interdisciplinary programs in economic management. The School became one of China's top-rated institutions of higher learning in terms of the overall strength of the management science and engineering curriculum following the granting of an A+ rating for the course lineup during the Ministry of Education's fourth round of curriculum evaluations. In terms of international cooperation, the School is uniquely positioned to collaborate with Germany and continues to expand its international cooperation model, which focuses on student exchange and joint research with countries targeted by the Belt and Road initiative. It has to date accumulated rich experience in implementing international collaborative talent development projects. The School has received a five-year accreditation from the world's three leading accreditation organizations AACSB, EQUIS and AMB, becoming one of the few mainland China-based accredited business and economic management schools.



Tongji University has built several platforms with a focus on promoting the exchange with Germany, including CDH, which have long played a key role in facilitating the two countries' cooperation and exchange in the fields of education, research and culture. The university has set the benchmark for close collaboration between Chinese and overseas universities.



