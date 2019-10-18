Top Global Athletes and Sports Personalities Awarded at ANOC Awards 2019

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has announced the winners of the ANOC Awards 2019, honouring commitment to sport and outstanding athlete performances from five international multi-sport events.



The sixth edition of the annual awards ceremony took place at the Katara Cultural Village during the XXIV ANOC General Assembly in Doha, Qatar.



The winners of each category were selected by an ANOC Jury, comprised of the President of each Continental Association, representatives from the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) and representatives from the ANOC Athletes' Commission.



Full list of winners:



Best Male and Female Athletes of Asian Games 2018 Mrs Chen YILE, People's Republic of China, Gymnastics (Female) Mr Ali AL-KHORAFI, Kuwait, Equestrian (Male)



Best Male and Female Athletes of European Games 2019 Mrs Dina AVERINA, Russian Federation, Gymnastics (Female) Mr Mauro NESPOLI, Italy, Archery (Male)



Best Male and Female Athletes of African Games 2019 Mrs Erin GALLAGHER, South Africa, Swimming (Female) Mr Sydney SIAME, Zambia, Athletics (Male)



Best Male and Female Athletes of Pan American Games 2019 Mrs Mariana PAJÓN, Colombia, BMX (Female) Mr Julio César LA CRUZ, Cuba, Boxing (Male)



Best Male and Female Athletes of Pacific Games 2019 Mrs Toea WISIL, Papua New Guinea, Athletics (Female) Mr Brandon SCHUSTER, Samoa, Swimming (Male)



ANOC Award for Outstanding Performance Mrs Katarina WITT, Germany, Figure Skating



ANOC Award for Outstanding Athlete Mr Yasuhiro YAMASHITA - Japan



ANOC Award for Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Mr Sam RAMSAMY - South Africa



ANOC Award for Contribution to the Olympic Movement H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa AL-THANI - Qatar



Footage from the ANOC awards is available to download via www.digitalnewsagency.com [http://www.digitalnewsagency.com/].



About ANOC Awards



The ANOC Awards was created in order to recognise the achievements of the NOCs and their athletes as well as distinguished members of the Olympic Family. Held each year, the event is an opportunity for the world's NOCs come together in a relaxed and entertaining environment and enjoy an evening celebrating sport.



The awards presented each year vary depending on the sporting events that have taken place that year and are decided by the ANOC jury.



