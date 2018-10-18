Five Planview customers honored at Planview Horizons 2018 for transformative work and resource management achievements

Agropur Dairy Cooperative, CNO Financial Group, Silicon Labs, SONIC, and University of Notre Dame receive Planview Vision Awards



AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week at the 21(st) annual Planview Horizons [http://horizons.planview.com/global/](®) customer conference, five organizations were recognized for leveraging Planview(®) work and resource management solutions to drive growth, innovation, and transformation. Held October 10-12 at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin, more than 600 Planview Horizons attendees honored Agropur Dairy Cooperative, CNO Financial Group, Silicon Labs, SONIC, and the University of Notre Dame as 2018 Planview Vision Award recipients for their exemplary achievements.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466379/Planview_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466379/Planview_Logo.jpg]



"There are so many inspiring customer stories that come to life at Planview Horizons every year, and our five 2018 Planview Vision Award honorees are no exception," said Scott Hardey, Planview chief customer officer. "These organizations embody work and resource management for advancing their strategic initiatives and competitive advantages. We are honored to recognize their achievements and celebrate their commitments to enduring success and excellence for their missions."



Agropur Dairy Cooperative Agropur Cooperative is a North American dairy industry leader founded in 1938. With sales of $6.4 billion in 2017, the Cooperative is a source of pride to the 3,290 members and 8,300 employees who work together in pursuit of a shared goal: Better Dairy. Better World. By combining the power of Planview(®) Enterprise One and Microsoft Power BI, Agropur enables key stakeholders with the visual data and insightful analysis they need to drive effective portfolio and resource management decisions.



CNO Financial Group CNO Financial Group is a holding company for several national life and health insurance companies that serve middle-income Americans and retirees by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. To better inform its strategic decision-making process, CNO implemented Planview(® )PPM Pro to enhance the visibility of projects and programs. Through the fully functional end-to-end project portfolio, CNO can now better forecast and allocate its resources.



Silicon Labs Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software, and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Silicon Labs leverages Planview Enterprise One to continuously develop state-of-the-art products to meet the needs of their customers.



SONIC SONIC, America's Drive-In is the nation's largest drive-in restaurant chain serving approximately 3 million customers in 45 U.S. cities every day. Faced with the challenge of transforming a company that has been profitable for decades while ensuring innovation and attracting new customers, SONIC turned to Planview Enterprise One - Capability and Technology Management to adapt to the needs of the business and delivery teams and, ultimately, guide technology solutions toward their desired future states.



University of Notre Dame The University of Notre Dame is a Catholic academic community of higher learning, led by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1842. Notre Dame is located in northern Indiana and is one of America's leading undergraduate teaching institutions. Notre Dame uses Planview PPM Pro for a structured resource management model that provides access to real-time data for better organizational visibility, communication, and efficiency.



About Planview As the global leader in work and resource management, Planview makes it easier for all organizations to achieve their business goals. We provide the industry's most comprehensive solutions designed for strategic planning, portfolio and resource management, product portfolio management, capability and technology management, Lean and Agile delivery, and collaborative work management. Our solutions span every class of work, resource, and organization to address the varying needs of diverse and distributed teams, departments, and enterprises. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview's more than 700 employees serve 5,000 customers worldwide through a culture of innovative technology leadership, deep market expertise, and highly engaged communities. For more information, visit www.planview.com [http://www.planview.com/?utm_medium=pr].



Planview, Planview Horizons, Planview Enterprise One, and Planview PPM Pro are registered trademarks of Planview, Inc. All other trademarks listed herein are owned by their respective companies.



Planview Karoline McLaughlin kmclaughlin@planview.com [mailto:kmclaughlin@planview.com] +1 512 596 3493



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466379/Planview_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466379/Planview_Logo.jpg]



Web site: http://www.planview.com/



