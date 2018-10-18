Upskill Brings Enhanced Multi-Device and Augmented Reality Experiences to AWE Europe

Skylight for HoloLens Early Access Program and Skylight for Android Now Available Globally



WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upskill [https://upskill.io/], a leader in enterprise augmented reality (AR) software, today announced at Augmented World Expo (AWE) Europe the expansion of its early access program for Skylight for Microsoft HoloLens [https://upskill.io/skylight/hololens/] to global customers. In addition, Upskill has announced expanded device support and the availability of its latest release of Skylight for Android and iOS. These enhancements allow users to leverage the Skylight AR software platform across multiple experiences and devices - from assisted reality on smart glasses, to mixed reality on HoloLens, to remote assistance on mobile devices.



The global Skylight for HoloLens early access program, previously only available in the U.S. [https://upskill.io/resources/press/skylight-for-hololens/], extends mixed reality experiences and opportunities to Upskill customers and prospects across Europe and beyond. Customers can now take advantage of the Skylight platform to address AR use cases requiring more immersive digital interactions. Equipping users with spatial content placement capabilities, multi-window interactions, native content integration and natural user interface controls, Skylight for HoloLens is ideal for hands-on workers performing complex tasks in manufacturing, maintenance and repair, as well as for on-the-job training.



Microsoft HoloLens is a new addition to Skylight's list of supported devices announced this year, which includes the RealWear HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1, as well as the Epson Moverio BT-350 ANSI Edition. Upskill has also released the latest Skylight for Android in the Android app store. Skylight for iOS will become available to customers in the Apple store within a few weeks.



"As the AR hardware ecosystem matures, enterprises have more options for bringing specialized experiences to their hands-on workforces - some requiring a more immersive digital interaction than others," said Brian Ballard, Upskill CEO and co-founder. "By extending Skylight across the device spectrum - handheld devices, assisted reality smart glasses and mixed reality headsets - we are helping customers future-proof their investments, connecting them with rich AR content through devices that meet their job requirements, at scale and upon request."



To learn more about how you can participate in the Skylight for HoloLens global early access program, please contact info@upskill.io [mailto:info@upskill.io].



About Upskill Upskill is the market leader in enterprise software for augmented reality devices and experiences in industrial settings. Trusted by some of the world's most well-known companies, including The Boeing Company and Accenture, both also investors, our industrial platform, Skylight, enhances the capabilities of hands-on workers to measurably and immediately improve business operations from the factory to the warehouse to the jobsite. To learn more, visit upskill.io [http://www.upskill.io/].



