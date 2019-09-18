QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020

Announced: world's top 500 universities for launching student careers



LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education think-tank QS Quacquarelli Symonds have named the world's top 500 universities for nurturing graduate employability. The 2020 QS Graduate Employability Rankings [http://www.topuniversities.com/] offer authoritative, independent, multivariate data regarding the relationship between university choice and career outcomes. In so doing, they meet growing student demand for information about the potential employment benefits their education might offer.



Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is number-one. Stanford University is 2(nd), and the University of California at Los Angeles is 3(rd). The ranking is characterised by significant disparities between QS's overall QS World University Rankings and this exercise. In particular, Asia's top universities outperform continental Europe's leading institutions. The rankings therefore demonstrate that there is no perfect parallel between an outstanding reputational and research university, and an outstanding nurturer of student career outcomes.



To explore the university-employability relationship, QS use a unique five-metric method that captures each institution's regard among 44,000 employers worldwide, alma mater data from 29,000 highly successful individuals, institutional industry partnerships, employer presence on campus, and location-adjusted graduate employment rate.



Executive Summary





-- MIT retains the dual honour of being both world number-one in QS's

overall exercise, and the world number-one for employability;

-- The employer dataset used for the Employer Reputation indicator is the

world's largest repository of employer insight into graduate quality;

-- Asia's leading university is Tsinghua University in Mainland China,

which ranks 6(th), followed by the University of Hong Kong (9(th)), and

Peking University (19(th)), The University of Tokyo (23(rd)) and

National University of Singapore (24(th));

-- Latin American top universities are: Pontificia Universidad Católica de

Chile (33(rd)) and Mexico's Tecnológico de Monterrey (40(th)) both

achieve top-50 ranks;

-- Continental Europe's top university is Switzerland's ETH Zurich, which

places 17(th);

-- The UK leading universities are Cambridge (8(th)) and Oxford (10(th));













QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020: Global Top 10



---







2020 2019 2020



Institution Location

Rank Rank QSWUR



--- ---







1 1 1



MIT

US



---







2 2 2



Stanford University

US



---







3 2

35=



UCLA

US



---







4 5 42



The University of Sydney

AU



---







5 4 3



Harvard University

US



---







6 9 16



Tsinghua University

CN



---







7 6 38



The University of Melbourne

AU



---







8 7 7



University of Cambridge

UK



---







9 13

25=



University of Hong Kong (HKU)

HK



---







10 10 4



University of Oxford

UK



---







(C) QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2019



---





The ranking method can be found at https://www.topuniversities.com/employability-rankings/methodology [https://www.topuniversities.com/employability-rankings/methodology]. The full ranking will be live at www.TopUniversities.com [http://www.topuniversities.com/]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702459/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702459/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Simona Bizzozero, simona@qs.com, Director of Communications, + 44(0)7880620856



Web site: http://www.qs.com//



