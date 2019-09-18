Tableau Expands Data Management Capabilities with New Tableau Catalog and Introduces New Server Management Add-On

Tableau 2019.3 release gives customers even more power to manage and scale Tableau deployments across the enterprise



SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau Software [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2579165-1&h=4260059035&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2F&a=Tableau+Software], the leading analytics platform, today announced the expansion of its Data Management offering with the launch of Tableau Catalog [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2579165-1&h=3034687104&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2Fproducts%2Fadd-ons%2Fdata-management&a=Tableau+Catalog], a new set of capabilities that provide a complete view of all the data used in Tableau and enable improved visibility and enhanced data discovery -- ensuring the right data is always used for analysis. Tableau also announced the general availability of the Tableau Server Management Add-On [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2579165-1&h=348014190&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2Fproducts%2Fadd-ons%2Fserver-management&a=Tableau+Server+Management+Add-On], [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2579165-1&h=230087005&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2Fproducts%2Fadd-ons%2Fserver-management&a=%2C] a brand new offering designed to help customers more efficiently manage their enterprise-wide deployments of Tableau Server. Customers can add these offerings to their existing deployments by upgrading to Tableau 2019.3, which also includes Explain Data, Tableau's new AI-powered functionality for automatic data insights. For more information or to upgrade today, visit: https://www.tableau.com/products/new-features [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2579165-1&h=1682553313&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2Fproducts%2Fnew-features&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2Fproducts%2Fnew-features].



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/411941/TABLEAU_SOFTWARE_LOGOjpg_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/411941/TABLEAU_SOFTWARE_LOGOjpg_Logo.jpg]



"As the amount of data increases and the pace of decision-making accelerates, the need for data management has never been more critical to foster a thriving data culture," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer at Tableau. "With Tableau 2019.3, we're integrating data management directly into the analytics experience, making it easier for customers to curate and prepare all the data needed for analysis and improving visibility and increasing trust in the data for everyone within an organization."



Tableau Catalog Now Included With Data Management Add-On

Tableau Catalog enables IT and data owners to curate the data being used in Tableau, track how it's being used across the organization, and alert people using or viewing the data of changes or data quality issues. Those performing analysis will be able to more easily find the data they're looking for, understand what the data represents, and ultimately feel more confident that the insights they are providing are based on the right data.



"Tableau is used across the company to analyze data for our business. With a significant number of workbooks sourcing data from our platform, it can be difficult to know which tables and fields are being used," said Blake Irvine, Analytic Products Manager in the Data Science & Engineering team at Netflix, Inc. "We look forward to Tableau Catalog improving the discovery of data and providing our team with visibility into data source, workbook, and field usage, especially as we work on integrating Tableau Catalog with our internal data lineage system."



Tableau's Data Management Add-On, which now includes Tableau Catalog and Prep Conductor, will help customers better manage the data within their analytics environment, ensuring that up-to-date, trusted data is always used to drive decisions. It is available today for Tableau Server and Tableau Online customers to add to their deployments; to learn more visit: https://www.tableau.com/products/add-ons/data-management [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2579165-1&h=3528403783&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2Fproducts%2Fadd-ons%2Fdata-management&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2Fproducts%2Fadd-ons%2Fdata-management].



Introducing the Tableau Server Management Add-On for Enhanced Manageability at Greater Scale

As organizations look to deploy analytics at unprecedented scale with Tableau, they are looking for tools to help streamline the management of large, mission-critical deployments. The Tableau Server Management Add-On is a new collection of features designed to address the unique security, manageability and scalability needs of enterprise customers. The new suite of capabilities include:





-- Tableau Resource Monitoring Tool provides customers with insights around

key factors that impact the health of large-scale deployments, like

hardware utilization, VizQL sessions, data query performance,

backgrounder workloads and more, enabling administrators to easily

understand and precisely tune deployments to meet the unique needs of

their business.

-- Tableau Content Migration Tool simplifies content management workflows,

making it easier to visually manage and schedule the movement of content

between projects, sites or Tableau Server environments without any

custom scripting.

-- External Repository Hosting for Improved Scalability. To optimize the

performance of large Tableau Server deployments hosted on AWS, customers

can now choose to host their Tableau Server metadata repository

externally with Amazon RDS Postgres, for increased scalability and

availability.

-- AWS Key Management Service Integration. For data extract encryption at

rest, the Server Management Add-On also integrates with AWS Key

Management Service (KMS) for a centralized key management program with

enhanced levels of security and compliance.

The Tableau Server Management Add-On is available today for Tableau Server for $3.00 per user per month; it is not applicable to Tableau Online as Tableau already manages everything from scaling and performance to security as part of the Tableau Online SaaS offering. To learn more about Tableau Server Management Add-On visit: https://www.tableau.com/products/add-ons/server-management [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2579165-1&h=2503402644&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2Fproducts%2Fadd-ons%2Fserver-management&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2Fproducts%2Fadd-ons%2Fserver-management]



QUOTE SHEET

To further enable customer flexibility, a new Metadata API launching with Tableau Catalog will allow strategic Tableau technology partners like Alation, Alteryx, Collibra, Google and Informatica to deeply integrate their data catalog offerings with Tableau for a seamless, robust catalog experience.



"Tableau applications are the premier source in the industry to understand the behaviors of data consumers and Tableau's new data catalog gives analytics and data teams deep insight into Tableau usage. Since 2016, Alation has worked closely with Tableau and large-scale joint customers such as Pfizer, GoDaddy and MercadoLibre, to extend visibility beyond Tableau into every source of data and analysis in the enterprise with the Alation Data Catalog," said Stephanie McReynolds, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Alation. "The new Tableau metadata API enhances that tight integration between the Alation Data Catalog and Tableau Catalog to enable deeper visibility, more accurate information stewardship, and proactive data recommendations through unique Alation features like TrustCheck and SmartSuggest, enabling our joint customers with a software foundation for building a data culture."



"Data is at the core of digital transformation, recognized by companies across the globe as a critical business imperative to remain competitive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape," said Ashley Kramer, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Alteryx. "Successful digital transformation strategies rely on governed data organizations can trust to make business-critical decisions. Tableau is a valued partner and the integration of the new Metadata API will better serve our joint customers, allowing users to populate high-quality metadata into the Alteryx Platform via Alteryx Connect."



"To successfully build a culture of analytics, organizations must ensure trusted, governed data is always used to power analytics," said Jim Cushman, Chief Product Officer, Collibra. "Tableau Catalog will offer organizations a seamless way to integrate with Collibra's best-in-class enterprise data catalog, providing enhanced visibility and governance of all the data available for analysis. We welcome the opportunity to strengthen our partnership with Tableau as we deeply integrate the new Metadata API and ultimately deliver more value to our customers."



"As organizations strive to foster data-driven cultures across all levels of their business, leaders are tasked with empowering people with governed data they can trust for decision-making," said Sudhir Hasbe, Director, Product Management, Google Cloud. "The addition of Tableau Catalog to the Tableau platform will give customers more visibility and control of their entire data ecosystem. As long-standing partners, we look forward to working closely with Tableau to better serve our joint customers."



"Empowering people to identify relevant data, understand its context, and ensure it can be trusted is critical for data-driven decision-making," said Ronen Schwartz, SVP and GM Cloud, Big Data and Data Integration, Informatica. "With the addition of Tableau Catalog, enterprises will be able to easily integrate Informatica's leading enterprise data catalog with the Tableau platform, enabling customers to easily discover and manage governed data assets across their organization. We look forward to continuing our close partnership with Tableau to empower our customers in their data-driven digital transformations."



About Tableau

Tableau helps people see and understand data. Tableau's self-service analytics platform empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of customers around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.Tableau.com/trial [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2579165-1&h=4147281154&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2Ftrial&a=www.Tableau.com%2Ftrial].



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/411941/TABLEAU_SOFTWARE_LOGOjpg_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2579165-1&h=2619495278&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F411941%2FTABLEAU_SOFTWARE_LOGOjpg_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F411941%2FTABLEAU_SOFTWARE_LOGOjpg_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Daniel Jensen, djensen@tableau.com, (206) 634-5490



Web site: http://www.tableausoftware.com/



