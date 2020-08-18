Mindray Sets A New Standard for Infusion Systems with the BeneFusion n Series

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a leading provider of medical devices and solutions, has released its new generation infusion system, BeneFusion n Series. By rethinking safety, simplicity, interoperability and data synergy, the BeneFusion n Series sets a new standard in infusion delivery.



With a large 7-inch full-touch screen and an intuitive interface, the BeneFusion n Series delivers a refreshing user experience with superior ease of use for greater precision and higher work efficiency. The system's versatile docking portfolio also provides a comprehensive solution for a variety of infusion scenarios, with a flexible docking solution ranging from 2 to 24 slots.



With 15-25% of medication errors resulting from confusion with drug names, the BeneFusion n Series' SafeDose(TM) drug management system allows for innovative color-coding and customizable drug profiles from the drug library, which can be automatically filled out and configured to eliminate such errors to improve patient safety. The innovative SmartAIR(TM) with dual air sensors can detect air bubbles in tubing with greater precision to minimize the risk of air embolism and elevate patient safety. It can also automatically trigger an 'empty' alarm when the infusion container is depleted.



To ensure on-time drug delivery, the BeneFusion n Series incorporates SmartRapid(TM), which revolutionizes efficiency by allowing systems to power on in just 2 seconds, complete syringe loading in 4 seconds and deliver the first drop of drugs in 3 seconds. The advanced Dynamic Pressure System (DPS) also helps detect and identify occlusion with precise detection and monitoring, as alerts will be automatically triggered when the soft or hard limits are reached.



Medical devices never work independently, which is why the BeneFusion n Series is designed to integrate with other clinical data systems to facilitate clinical decision-making. At the bedside, the InfusionView(TM) of the infusion system enables medical staff to view the infusion data on the patient monitor - through seamless data integration and synergy, it offers a comprehensive picture of infusion data and physiological parameters for fast, accurate diagnosis and reasonable prescriptions. In addition, the BeneFusion n Series is also able to connect to the hospital's HIS and CIS to offer centralized data management. With infusion and alarm information accessible anywhere and anytime, caregivers can keep monitoring patients constantly for optimal patient care, while greatly improving clinical efficiency.



