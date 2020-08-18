HONOR Back to School 2020 Offers Huge Discounts on PCs, Phones and Wearables

HONOR enables a more intelligent and productive work and study experience for customers with attractive deals on a variety of trendy products and exclusive offers for students



SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As students prepare to start a new school year around this back to school season, HONOR announced its "HONOR Back to School 2020" promotion to be hosted at hihonor.com from August 18(th) to September 6(th) 2020. As an important part of its all-scenario smart life strategy, hihonor.com aims to build a one-stop shopping experience by offering a wide range of HONOR products with superior logistical support, after-sales services, and VIP exclusive benefits.



The promotion is now available on HIHONOR United Kingdom [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/index.html], HIHONOR France [https://www.hihonor.com/france/index.html], HIHONOR Germany [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/index.html], HIHONOR Italy [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/index.html], and HIHONOR Spain [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/index.html], bringing unrivalled discounts and exclusive benefits to customers in Western Europe.



Special Offers and Bundles for HONOR Fans



The "HONOR Back to School 2020" promotion starts with fantastic discounts and deals of all-time for many of HONOR's cutting-edge products ranging from smartphones, laptops to wearables. Offers and discounts may vary from country to country. A brief look as follows:



HONOR Back to School 2020 UK [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/back-to-school.html] - Up to £50 Voucher



Customers can purchase an HONOR MagicBook 14 (originally at £549.99) now at £499.99, along with free accessories including a HONOR Bluetooth Mouse (value of £29.99) and an HONOR Router 3 (value of £79.99). For customers who purchase the trendy HONOR 9A (originally at £149.99), they will receive a £20 discount along with an HONOR Band 5 (value of £29.99) for free.



HONOR Back to School 2020 France [https://www.hihonor.com/france/back-to-school.html] - Up to EUR110 off



Customers will receive a EUR70 discount and a free bundle comprising an HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of EUR69.90) and an HONOR Router 3 (value of EUR79.90) when they purchase an HONOR MagicBook 14 (originally at EUR599.90). Moreover, customers who purchase the HONOR 9X PRO will receive a free HONOR Band 5 (value of EUR34.90).



HONOR Back to School 2020 Germany [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/back-to-school.html] -Up to EUR70 Voucher



Customers will receive a EUR70 discount when they purchase an HONOR MagicBook 14 (originally at EUR599.90), along with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of EUR79.90). Additionally, customers will receive a EUR20 discount and a free HONOR Router 3 (value of EUR79.90) when purchasing an HONOR 9A.



HONOR Back to School 2020 Italy [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/back-to-school.html] -Up to EUR129.90 Gift



A highly discounted bundle comprising an HONOR MagicBook 14 and HONOR 9A for EUR599.90. Customers who purchase only an HONOR 9A will receive a EUR20 discount, along with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of EUR79.90).



HONOR Back to School 2020 Spain [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/back-to-school.html] -Up to EUR149.90 Gift



Customers will enjoy a EUR40 discount, a free HONOR Bluetooth Mouse (value of EUR29.90) and a free HONOR Router 3 (value of EUR79.90), when purchasing an HONOR MagicBook 14 (originally at EUR599.90). Customers who purchase an HONOR 9A will receive a EUR20 discount, along with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of EUR79.90).



Special Offer Exclusive to Students



HONOR has prepared exclusive vouchers for students only on UNiDAYS, the world's leading Student Affinity Network with access to millions of college and university students around the world. Special Offers:





-- Up to EUR100 discount on HONOR MagicBook 14, HONOR MagicBook 15 and

HONOR 9X Pro.

-- Up to EUR40 discount on HONOR 9A.

For students in Italy, University Box is HONOR's additional official platform to claim your exclusive voucher.



Special Gift Package Unlocked from AppGallery



All HONOR customers can receive the gift package([1]) from Huawei Appstore including:





-- Cloud: for HMS products, a free 15GB Huawei Cloud Storage Space for

first 12 months.

-- Music: for all products, one month membership for free.

-- Video: for HMS products, three film vouchers for free.

-- Game: EUR100 worth of Lords Mobiles in-game coupons for HMS phones.

From August 20(th), HONOR Store App will be upgraded with an enhanced User Interface design. For more information, visit www.hihonor.com [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.hihonor.com_&d=DwMFoQ&c=qwStF0e4-YFyvjCeML3ehA&r=T_jyx9ApCRCSDdP784xK5yfhp4XOoSq2wc1bbrPuvlM&m=NtBAjz58UTFddfjKJXRAD8H4HLMPz9tTpbdGGeQMrIg&s=aXhZwUYCgnmP2c9aqTfhsMy7tWxuLC0dZ_p9bWiZdYI&e=] to check out the exclusive deals and benefits.



About HONOR



HONOR is a leading tech brand for global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.



For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com















[1] Customers can get the

membership in the APP after

activing the device.





